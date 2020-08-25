Update: Cal Fire gains ground on Napa wildfire; more evacuations lifted

Highway 128 (Sage Canyon Road) will be placed under the Evacuation Warning up to Chiles Pope Valley Road.

Moskowite Corner on Highway 121 will remain under an evacuation order, and Deer Park Road leading up to the communities of Deer Park and Angwin, along with all roads in between, will also remain under an evacuation order. Howell Mountain Road also remains under an evacuation order, the county said.

The Hennessey Fire is part of the larger LNU Lightning Complex in Napa and Sonoma counties that has consumed 352,913 acres, making it the third largest fire in California history. At over 360,000 acres, the SCU Lightning Complex fire is the second largest. Combined, they dwarf the Thomas fire, which at 281,893 acres shattered the records just three years ago.

Evacuations which have affected 17,000 Napa County residents were lifted in Atlas Peak, Soda Canyon and Monticello Road areas Monday afternoon.

Cal Fire cautioned that the fire is still capable of "extreme" behavior depending on terrain and weather conditions.

The National Weather Service predicted Tuesday that the weather over the next several days will benefit fire-stricken areas, with somewhat cooler temperatures and a marine layer of fog moving farther inland at night.