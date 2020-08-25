Update: Cal Fire gains ground on Napa wildfire; more evacuations lifted

The Hennessey Fire grew by only a small amount Monday night as Cal Fire continues to expand containment in Napa County. On Tuesday afternoon, more evacuation orders were reduced to warnings.
Cal Fire reported at 7 a.m. Tuesday that the fire which has encircled Lake Berryessa totaled 296,050 acres, an increase of 1,448 acres overnight. Starting by lightning strikes on Aug. 17, the fire is now 29% contained.
Resources for containing the Hennessey Fire and other parts of the LNU Complex have increased substantially. There are now 304 fire engines, 50 water tenders, 12 helicopters, 18 crews, 41 dozers, and nearly 2,200 personnel, said Cal Fire Chief Sean Kavanagh at Tuesday's press conference at the Napa County Fairgrounds.
Additionally, by the end of the week, 12 National Guard crews, with about 250 people, will join efforts on the LNU Complex.
“From an operational standpoint we’re optimistic about everything that’s taking place here,” Kavanagh said.
The situation is still changing and are still some trouble areas. Some evacuation orders are still in place, but also some will be lifted Tuesday, officials said.
The Hennessey Fire has killed three members of a Napa County family and two civilians in Solano County.
The LNU Lightning Complex has destroyed 937 structures, including dozens of homes in rural Napa County.
On Monday afternoon, large air tankers were able to dump 87,000 gallons of retardant on blazes within the LNU Lightning Complex. As of Tuesday morning, a total of 8.2 million gallons have been dropped since the fires started on Aug. 17 from lightning strikes in Napa and Sonoma counties, Cal Fire reported.
The area from Fairfield north to Atlas Peak is being cleaned up to prepare for repopulation, said Operation chief Chris Waters. The same is true from Atlas Peak to Calistoga and Angwin.
The northwest portion of the fire is now the highest priority, from Palisades up to Middletown and “is the last, most difficult piece we have to pick up,” Waters said. “We’re hoping today, with a break in the weather the last two days, we get the opportunity to do so.”
On Tuesday afternoon, additional mandatory evacuations were modified to warnings. They include Silverado Trail south from Deer Park Road to Highway 128 (Sage Canyon Road) to include the areas of Fawn Park, Madrone Knolls, Meadowood, Howell Mountain Road including roads off of Howell Mountain Road up to and including Conn Valley Road, Taplin Road, Rutherford Hill Road, and Long Ranch Road.
Highway 128 (Sage Canyon Road) will be placed under the Evacuation Warning up to Chiles Pope Valley Road.
Moskowite Corner on Highway 121 will remain under an evacuation order, and Deer Park Road leading up to the communities of Deer Park and Angwin, along with all roads in between, will also remain under an evacuation order. Howell Mountain Road also remains under an evacuation order, the county said.
The Hennessey Fire is part of the larger LNU Lightning Complex in Napa and Sonoma counties that has consumed 352,913 acres, making it the third largest fire in California history. At over 360,000 acres, the SCU Lightning Complex fire is the second largest. Combined, they dwarf the Thomas fire, which at 281,893 acres shattered the records just three years ago.
Evacuations which have affected 17,000 Napa County residents were lifted in Atlas Peak, Soda Canyon and Monticello Road areas Monday afternoon.
Cal Fire cautioned that the fire is still capable of "extreme" behavior depending on terrain and weather conditions.
The National Weather Service predicted Tuesday that the weather over the next several days will benefit fire-stricken areas, with somewhat cooler temperatures and a marine layer of fog moving farther inland at night.
Smoke from regional wildfires will continue to drift into the area, creating unhealthy conditions at times. The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued a Spare the Air Alert and an Air Quality Advisory for Tuesday and Wednesday.
People are encouraged to limit outdoor activities and avoid unnecessary exposure. Air conditioning units and vehicle vent systems can be set to recirculate to prevent outside air from moving inside.
The Weekly Calistogan editor Cynthia Sweeney contributed to this story.
