Update: Cal Fire releases interactive map of Napa destruction

The Hennessey Fire centered in Napa County grew by another 8,000 overnight, but most of the expansion was in Lake County, Cal Fire reported Thursday morning.

Cal Fire painted an optimistic picture Thursday of progress in containing the mammoth blaze in Napa County, and lifted mandatory evacuations on Deer Park Road from Silverado Trail to the upper end of Sanitarium Road.

This means that St. Helena Hospital can reopen and residents can return to their homes in Deer Park, Glass Mountain and Crystal Springs, Napa County’s Office of Emergency Services said in a Nixle alert.

The areas north of 975 Deer Park Road will remain under an Evacuation Order, which includes the community of Angwin, Cal Fire said, but the order could be lifted in the next 24 to 48 hours.

The LNU Lightning Complex Fire is still dynamic. “Every day it’s picking a battle. And at this point we’re trying to win a battle every single day around the entire Complex,” said Cal Fire Chief Sean Kavanaugh at the daily Cal Fire press conference at the Napa County Fairgrounds.

“We’re making good progress in certain areas. However there are tough spots and new evacuation orders,” he said.