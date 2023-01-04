 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Update: California declares state of emergency as storm brings flood risk to Napa Valley, Bay Area

  • Updated
Flood Gates Activated

Members of the Napa County Flood Control and Water Conservation District closed the flood gates on McKinstry Street for the first time in January 2017. The city has announced it would again shut the gates on the Oxbow Commons Wednesday to allow the downtown linear park to serve as a flood relief channel while a storm carries several inches of rain into the Bay Area.

 Register file photo

Updated at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday — California on Wednesday morning issued a state of emergency in response to an atmospheric river storm that was poised to carry heavy rainfall and powerful winds into Northern California, posing a significant risk of flooding and other damage.

“California has issued a State of Emergency to support response and recovery efforts to the large winter storm sweeping through the state,” the office of Gov. Gavin Newsom said on its Twitter feed at 11:05 a.m. “This proclamation will allow the state to respond quickly as the storm develops and support locals in their ongoing response.”

Across Napa County and the rest of the Bay Area, heavy downpours accompanied by winds with gusts of up to 60 mph were expected later Wednesday and through Thursday and could cause flooding, downed trees and power outages, making driving conditions difficult, the National Weather Service said.

The storm comes days after a New Year's Eve downpour led to the evacuations of people in rural Northern California communities and the rescue of several motorists from flooded roads. A few levees south of Sacramento were damaged, increasing flooding in the mostly rural area.

“Excessive rainfall over already saturated soils will result in rapid rises on creeks, streams and rivers as well as flooding in urban areas,” forecasters said in a report.

The storm, driven by moisture and winds forming over the Pacific Ocean, is expected to be so strong that the National Weather Service issued a flood watch and high wind warning for the entire Bay Area.

Light rain was expected early Wednesday morning before increasing in intensity in the late afternoon into the evening, according to experts with the weather service's Bay Area bureau.

Winds are also expected between 20 and 40 mph in low-lying areas with gusts as high as 80 mph at higher elevations.

Weather service officials predicted that the storm, expected to last into Thursday, will be "one of the most impactful systems" the region has seen in some time.

"The impacts will include widespread flooding, roads washing out, hillside collapsing, trees down (potentially full groves), widespread power outages, immediate disruption to commerce, and the worst of all, likely loss of human life," the weather service said in a statement Monday. "This is truly a brutal system that we are looking at and needs to be taken seriously."

The Napa County Office of Emergency Services announced a winter weather watch for the entire county, citing the potential for flooding and power outages as rainfall increases and wind speeds pick up. The weather watch took effect at 4 a.m. Wednesday — the same starting time as a flood watch and high wind warning forecasters earlier declared for the nine-county Bay Area.

As for potential flooding, the county Flood Control and Water Conservation District is expecting to close the Oxbow Commons flood bypass gates in downtown Napa at about 5 p.m. Wednesday, as the Napa River is expected to rise above the monitoring level of 22 feet during the storm by 5 a.m. Thursday, Ong said. Flood stage on the river is 25 feet.

The city of Napa will close McKinstry Street, where the gates are located, at 1 p.m. ahead of the closing of the flood gates, officials said Tuesday night, predicting that water would enter the Oxbow bypass starting Thursday morning. McKinstry will likely remain closed through Sunday as the rains continue.

As with the Bay Area storm late last week, Ong added, Napa County is also generally urging people to be cautious if they have to be out on the roads, to drive slowly and be wary of debris — which there likely will be more of given the expected high winds.

"We are seeing so far from the forecast that it seems like there’s going to be more intense rainfall over shorter periods compared to the first storm event," Ong said.

The update issued Monday afternoon includes five key points, with the first one noting a "threat to life likely during this storm." Mudslides are anticipated due to saturated soil, and rapidly rising creeks and streams will pose additional dangers.

The flood watch will be in effect from 4 a.m. Wednesday to 4 p.m. Thursday, when Napa County OES expects rain amounts to total 3 to 5 inches in the valleys, 4 to 6 inches in the foothills and 8 to 10 inches in the mountains.

Further rains from Friday into Sunday were forecasted to total another 1 to 2 inches on the valley floor, and as much as 4.5 inches at higher elevations, the county said in its winter weather watch, announced shortly after 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.

In addition, the weather service upgraded a high wind watch for the Bay Area to a high wind warning, which will be active from 4 a.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday. Southerly winds are expected to measure 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph in valley areas, while mountain areas above 1,000 feet in elevation could receive 30 to 40 mph winds and up to 60 mph gusts.

Wednesday through Thursday morning will be the worst of the storm, with heavy rain and strong winds with gusts of 35 to 55 mph in most areas, with stronger gusts at higher elevations.

More powerful winds will raise the risk of downed trees and power lines, and widespread power outages should be expected, the weather service said in its wind warning announcement. Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles such as trucks and vans.

California Highway Patrol Officer Ross Lee advised drivers to take extra precautions as visibility can be low in intense storms. Drivers are always advised not to steer their vehicles through flooded intersections or other roadways, as waters may often be deeper than people realize.

“We’re advising people to remember to slow down, primarily,” Lee said. “Make sure your vehicle is in proper functioning and working condition. That includes tires, lights and windshield wipers.”

Pacific Gas & Electric Co., which reported having about 500,000 customers lose power during the New Year's Eve storms, said about 3,000 workers from the utility, contractors and other utilities are poised to respond to service interruptions during the storms expected this week. The effort includes 16 crews from Southern California Edison and mutual aid assistance from other West Coast utilities, PG&E said in a statement Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, the city of Napa is offering self-service sandbags at its corporation yard from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The yard is at 770 Jackson St. and provides sand, bags and shovels; visitors are asked to bring their own gloves.

A seasonal, self-serve sandbag station is available 24 hours a day at American Canyon City Hall, 4389 Broadway (Highway 29). Visitors should bring their own shovels and gloves.

The town of Yountville is providing sandbags in the gravel parking lot south of Veterans Memorial Park on Washington Street.

In St. Helena, sandbags are available at two locations – at the eastern stub end of Adams Street, and at Crane Park between the primary school and the tennis courts.

For the latest forecast updates, visit weather.gov/bayarea.

With reports from Napa Valley Register city editor Howard Yune, Bay City News Service reporter Eli Walsh, and Associated Press reporter Olga R. Rodriguez.

