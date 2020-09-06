Update: California power authorities call for conservation as Napa endures triple-digit temperatures

Updated at 3:34 p.m. — Operators of California’s power grid renewed an appeal to cut electrical use Sunday and Monday, even as energy consumption soars amid record-setting temperatures around the Bay Area and the state.
The California Independent System Operator issued a Flex Alert from 3 to 9 p.m. Sunday and again on Labor Day, asking the public to conserve as much as possible during the late afternoon and early evening in the hope of avoiding or at least lifting rolling power outages.
The announcement came as Napa temperatures soared into triple digits toward a forecasted high of 109 degrees, with a 103-degree peak predicted for Labor Day. Napa County Airport had reached 107 as of 3:20 p.m., according to the National Weather Service website.
“With today’s excessive heat, increased electricity demand and wildfires taking out transmission lines, system energy supplies could be up to 4,000 megawatts short this evening,” CAISO said Sunday afternoon on Twitter.
Alameda Municipal Power, the provider for the city of Alameda, said a declaration of a Stage 3 emergency resulting in outages is “likely” in a message to customers Sunday. Marin Clean Energy issued a similar announcement Sunday and like other providers said California is in a “extreme heat storm.”
Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state is taking “aggressive” steps to free electrical capacity and reduce demand.
“California has always been the canary in the coal mine for climate change, and this weekend’s events only underscore that reality,” Newsom said in a statement. “Wildfires have caused system failures, while near record energy demand is predicted as a multi-state heat wave hits the West Coast for the second time in a matter of weeks.”
Customers are asked to shift the bulk of energy use to late night or early daytime hours.
An excessive heat warning the weather service issued Saturday morning will remain in force across the Bay Area until 9 p.m. Monday, with temperatures expected to exceed 110 in some interior areas – part of a heat wave that has raised renewed concerns about new wildfires and strained power supplies across California.
High temperatures are expected to reach triple digits on Monday for a third consecutive afternoon before dropping to 98 on Tuesday and 90 Wednesday, the weather service said.
Saturday’s high temperature exceeded the previous Napa high for Sept. 5 of 99, set in 2008, according to the weather service.
At noon Sunday, St. Helena and Calistoga opened air-conditioned spaces where residents could take refuge from the extreme heat.
The St. Helena cooling center is inside the Carnegie Building at 1360 Oak Ave. and is open through 8 p.m. to those who cannot safely stay cool at home. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, various safety measures are in place at the center, including temperature checks, a requirement to wear a mask, and social distancing between individuals and households, the city said in a news release.
Calistoga announced in a Nixle alert it opened a cooling center at the Community Center, 1307 Washington St., from noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday and again Labor Day. Space will be limited due to social distancing requirements.
Officials urged people to conserve electricity to ease strain on the state’s power grid as the use of air conditioning soars amid triple-digit temperatures.
Steps customers can take include setting air conditioning thermostats to 78 degrees, if health permits; deferring use of major appliances; turning off unnecessary lights; unplugging devices not in use; closing blinds and drapes; using fans when possible; and limiting time the refrigerator door is open.
Fires have caused a generator and a solar farm to trip offline, further affecting the state’s power grid.
In addition, the elevated fire risk from extreme heat and dry vegetation led Pacific Gas & Electric Co. to issue an advisory for Napa and 16 other counties for the possibility of power shutoffs on Monday. The utility had not announced any specific areas targeted for a power shutoff as of Saturday night.
The extreme heat raises the risk of illness for those working or active outdoors, forecasters advised. Residents are asked to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned spaces, avoid the sun, and check on relatives and neighbors. Children and animals should not be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Those who must work or spend time outside are asked to reschedule physical activity to early morning or evening, wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing, and to know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Meanwhile, many recreational areas where Californians normally would go for relief from summer heat were off-limits, including those surrounding Lake Berryessa in rural Napa County. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation closed all day-use areas, boat launches, and concession-operated sites at the lake amid continuing mop-up of the Hennessey Fire, which erupted Aug. 17 and destroyed more than 300 homes in the county.
In San Francisco, parking lots at Ocean Beach were closed Sunday following a large gathering there on Saturday during what would have been the 34th Burning Man Festival, Mayor London Breed announced on her Facebook and Twitter accounts, expressing concern about the potential spread of COVID-19.
“Last night, over 1,000 people crowded on Ocean Beach to celebrate Burning Man,” Breed wrote Sunday morning. “This was absolutely reckless and selfish. You are not celebrating. You are putting people’s lives at risk. You are putting our progress at risk. No one is immune from spreading the virus.”
Breed wrote that talk of people returning on Sunday prompted the closure order and she said law enforcement will be patrolling the area.
“We know people love Burning Man and people want to get together this weekend,” she wrote. “But we all need to do our part. Stay home, stay safe.”
Elsewhere in the state, numerous parking lots to San Diego, Orange and Los Angeles County beaches closed after they filled to capacity and lifeguards reported seeing large crowds.
Campgrounds in the popular San Bernardino National Forest east of Los Angeles were also full, and rangers were out in force on “marshmallow patrols” — keeping an especially close watch for campfires and barbecues outside of designated sites that pose a potential risk of setting a wildfire. They also were worried that the surge of people could overwhelm mountain roads.
Downtown Los Angeles reached 110 degrees on Saturday. Temperatures in inland parts of the Bay Area were soaring to the low 100s, and Death Valley broiled at a record-breaking 125.
Operators didn’t expect a repeat of the rolling blackouts that took place during a mid-August heat wave. But they warned that the system could be strained by unforeseen problems, such as a fire that disrupts a power line.
The heat, coupled with a forecast of possible dry and gusty winds, made for dangerous weekend fire weather, at a time when nearly 13,000 firefighters already are battling to contain nearly two dozen major fires around California.
A wildfire that broke out near Shaver Lake in the Sierra National Forest has prompted evacuation orders Saturday as authorities urged people seeking relief from the heat wave to stay away from the popular lake. In San Bernardino County, a fast-moving fire in the foothills of Yucaipa forced the evacuation of Oak Glen, a farm community that just opened its apple-picking season this weekend.
In Napa County, officials on Sunday announced the lifting of all remaining evacuation warnings imposed during the Hennessey Fire, which Cal Fire reported was 89% contained as of 7 a.m. The only remaining closure affects Berryessa Knoxville Road from Eastside Road to the Lake County border, which is shut down until further notice due to hazardous conditions along the roadway, the county’s Office of Emergency Services said in a Nixle alert.
Watch Now: Hennessey Fire as seen from Nichelini Family Winery in St. Helena
With reports from Register reporter Howard Yune, Weekly Calistogan editor Cynthia Sweeney, Bay City News Service and The Associated Press.
With reports from Register reporter Howard Yune, Weekly Calistogan editor Cynthia Sweeney, Bay City News Service and The Associated Press.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.