Update: California power ‘deficits’ expected with blackouts possible; more 100-plus temperatures in Napa Valley

Updated at 4:43 p.m. Sunday — The managers of California’s power grid warned that blackouts are possible on Labor Day as a punishing heat wave, which has sent temperatures north of 100 degrees in the Napa Valley and elsewhere, sends electricity consumption into near-record territory.

Five days into the heat wave, Elliot Mainzer, chief executive of the state’s Independent System Operator, said Sunday the grid was looking at significant shortfalls in electricity in the days ahead.

“We are looking at deficits for tomorrow, Monday, in the 2,000- to 4,000-megawatt range between the hours of 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.,” he told reporters. That could take as many as 3 million households offline.

“Obviously the chances of ... of interruption of electrical service are higher than they have been so far.”

The Independent System Operator, which manages the state’s power grid, had a Flex Alert in effect for Sunday afternoon and evening, the fifth straight day in which Californians were being asked to turn up their thermostats and ramp down their energy use to prevent blackouts.

But Mainzer said it’s almost a certainty that stronger measures will be needed in the coming days to avoid rolling blackouts of the sort California experienced in 2020. Those include power curtailments for commercial and industrial customers who have so-called interruptible rates, in which they receive cheaper power but agree to have their energy use curbed during crunch times.

Mark Rothleder, Cal ISO’s chief operating officer, said Californians have done an admirable job so far of responding to the Flex Alerts. “We are going to need people to step up and sustain those efforts,” Mainzer said.

Energy demand for Sunday was expected to peak at around 45,000 megawatts — and then jump to 48,817 megawatts on Labor Day.

The biggest crunch on the power grid is expected on Tuesday, when temperatures are forecast to exceed 100 degrees across most of California, including the Napa Valley. Mainzer said electricity demand could top out at 50,099 megawatts – just shy of the record 50,270 megawatts consumed July 24, 2006.

California’s increasing reliance on solar power and other renewable sources has made the grid susceptible to blackouts in the early evening, when solar panels go dark but the weather stays hot. The state had two straight nights of rolling blackouts in August 2020 and nearly had a repeat during the July 2021 heat wave.

During a Flex Alert, Californians are urged to cool off their homes ahead of time and then turn up thermostats to 78 degrees. They also are asked to defer using heavy appliances. The alert is in effect from 4 to 9 p.m.

“We know this has been a long haul,” Mainzer said, “and it’s going to get more difficult.”

Temperatures are expected to stay well into triple digits in Napa County for Labor Day and well into the week.

The National Weather Service forecasts a high temperature at Napa County Airport of 104 degrees on Labor Day, increasing to 106 on Tuesday.

Temperatures are expected to surge even higher in Upvalley communities farther north.

In St. Helena, the Weather Underground website forecasted a 111-degree high on Monday and Tuesday, with afternoon peaks not slipping back into double digits until Saturday. Calistoga residents can expect a 110-degree peak on Labor Day followed by 109 on Tuesday, according to Weather Underground, with triple-digit highs expected through Friday.

An excessive heat warning issued by National Weather Service for the Bay Area took effect Sunday morning and will continue until 8 p.m. Wednesday. Regionally, dangerous temperatures will remain in the forecast across most of the West including California, Oregon and Idaho, with more than 45 million people under heat warnings and advisories, according to the weather service.

Extreme heat significantly raises the risk of illness for people working or otherwise active outdoors, the weather service said in its heat warning for the Bay Area. Residents are ask to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned spaces when possible, and check on neighbors and relatives. Children and pets should not be left unattended in a vehicle under any circumstances.

Those who must spend time outside are asked to plan strenuous activities for early morning or evening, wear loose and light-colored clothing, scheduled frequent breaks in shade or air conditioning, and to know the signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

Air-conditioned cooling stations will be available through the holiday weekend in three Upvalley communities.

St. Helena’s Carnegie Building at 1360 Oak Ave. is open from noon to 7 p.m. through Tuesday to anyone unable to safely stay cool at home. Calistoga is opening its Community Center at 1307 Washington St. from noon to 9 p.m. Monday and 1 to 9 p.m. Tuesday. In Angwin, the Fireside Room of Pacific Union College Church at 10 Angwin Ave. is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily through at least Thursday, with ice water, rest rooms and power outlets available.

The town of Yountville earlier announced a backup plan to turn its Community Center on Washington Street into a cooling center within 30 minutes of any blackout affecting residents.

The city of Napa is primed to open one or more cooling stations if Napa County declares a heat emergency, according to City Manager Steve Potter. Last week, Napa Fire said it was considering increased staffing during the heat wave to help reduce the risk of fires and deal with heat-related illnesses in the city.

Napa County had no immediate plans to declare a heat emergency Sunday but would monitor weather conditions on Labor Day and Tuesday, a county spokesperson said Sunday afternoon.

In American Canyon, the city has opened its public pool through the holiday weekend in response to the heat wave.

The Phillip West Aquatic Center at 100 Benton Way opened Saturday and will be available from 1 to 6 p.m. on Labor Day. Admission for residents is $3 ($2 for children ages 2 to 12), $4 for non-residents ($3 for children), and free for infants 1 and younger.

Due to the heat wave, Napa County firefighting agencies on Sunday formed a task force with four fire apparatuses to aid any local department during the next 72 hours, according to Ty Becerra, administrative battalion chief of the Napa city fire department. The task force could have its term extended beyond Wednesday in an emergency, he said Sunday afternoon.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District’s Spare the Air announced for Sunday will stay in force on Labor Day, meaning that residents can expect unhealthy air conditions on both days due to dangerously high ozone and pollution levels amid the extreme heat.

With reports from Sacramento Bee reporter Dale Kasler and Napa Valley Register reporter Howard Yune.