Update: California to pay $51 million settlement over hostage killings at Yountville Pathway Home

Updated at 4:40 p.m. Tuesday — California officials have agreed to pay out $51 million to settle lawsuits against the state stemming from the March 2018 shooting at The Pathway Home in Yountville, where a former patient killed three female staffers and then himself.

The settlement “authorizes $51 million one-time to pay for settlement costs at the Veterans Home of California, Yountville (where Pathway operated) related to the shooting,” according to state budget documents approved this week by the Legislature.

Lindsey Sin, spokesperson for the state Department of Veterans Affairs, confirmed to the Napa Valley Register the funding will settle all four cases against CalVet brought by families of the three women taken hostage and killed by a gunman on March 9, 2018. The settlements will include $7 million for the estate of Pathway’s director Christine Loeber, $14 million to the estate of therapist Jennifer Golick, and $30 million for the estate of Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba, a clinical psychologist.

“Our hearts remain with the victims and their families,” Sin said in a statement Tuesday afternoon. “We recognize that their loss is ongoing and that the pain of losing these women will never truly go away, but only hope they are now able to put a piece of this tragedy behind them.”

Settlement payments will become final after the California budget, which takes effect July 1, is approved by the Legislature and Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Ronald Foreman, the attorney for the husband and daughter of the 42-year-old Golick, said the settlement “is just a first step of a long journey for the Golick family” and confirmed that other lawsuits over the incident remain pending – including actions against the Napa County Sheriff’s Office and the federal Department of Veterans Affairs.

“This compensation today is not going to heal the suffering the Golicks have gone through,” Foreman told the Register Tuesday afternoon. “(Golick’s daughter) lost her mom, and (husband) Marc lost his love of decades.”

The shooting has sparked wrongful-death lawsuits, including at least two filed in federal court in San Francisco by the families of Golick and the 48-year-old Loeber. Those suits are pending, according to court records, and Foreman said another case against the Napa County Sheriff’s Office is pending in an appellate court for the actions of the first deputy to arrive at the scene of the attack.

Shushereba, the third victim, was 29 years old and was 26 weeks pregnant.

“It’s been a long time coming for these families,” Robert Bale, co-attorney with Roger Dreyer for Shushereba’s husband T.J. Shushereba, said after the Sacramento Bee reported the settlements shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The $51 million allotment would help fund an agreement between CalVet and the victims’ families that arose from mediation between the two sides that began earlier this year in Napa County Superior Court, according to Bale.

“It’s heartening to hear the Legislature has approved this,” he said. “We are certainly hopeful the governor will do so as well; it’s the very least at this point that should be done for these families.”

Officials have said the shooting was carried out by Albert Cheung Wong, a 36-year-old former Sacramento resident and Army veteran who had served in Afghanistan and was suffering from severe mental health issues and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Wong became a patient at The Pathway Home, a residential treatment center based at the Yountville Veterans Home where Golick had been the clinical director for seven months, in April 2017, court papers say.

More than 600 older and disabled veterans live at the home, which is the oldest and largest of the state’s eight Veterans Homes and is ringed by wineries. Wong did not live there, but received treatment from the Pathway program.

On Dec. 20, 2017, Wong was hospitalized with a 5150 mental health hold at the San Francisco VA Medical Center, “where he expressed homicidal thoughts toward decedent Jennifer Golick,” court papers say.

Wong also “reported possession of multiple firearms immediately prior to his hospitalization and the ability to access firearms were he to be released from the hospital,” court papers say.

Despite that, he was released from the psychiatric ward after two days.

On Feb. 14, 2018, Wong purchased a Stoeger double-barrel shotgun from a Napa sporting goods store, waited the 10-day waiting period and picked up the weapon on Feb. 25, according to a California Highway Patrol investigation.

While he was waiting, on Feb. 23, Wong bought a JP Enterprises Ultralite .308 caliber assault style rifle at a Burlingame gun shop, waited out the 10-day waiting period and picked it up March 5, four days before the shootings.

No one reported Wong’s 5150 hold or his threats while he was on the 5150 hold to law enforcement, which could have prohibited him from purchasing weapons, court papers say.

“At the time, Wong expressed homicidal thoughts toward specific individuals associated with the Pathway Program, including Jennifer Golick,” court papers say. “Wong also expressed suicidal intent with a plan to shoot and kill himself.

“To the Veterans Administration physicians and staff, Wong described a past altercation with a therapist named ‘Jennifer’ and a more recent altercation with a new therapist named ‘Christine,’ both of whom sparked homicidal thoughts for him.”

A report from the office of Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley found that Wong had been expelled from the Pathway Home on Feb. 20 “due to his refusals to comply with program policies and treatment plan.”

“Wong had expressed extreme anger and frustration toward the clinical staff due to many prior disagreements and his recent discharge from the program,” the report found.

“With the feds, the question is: Why was this mental health patient, in a hospital, who was referred for 5150, allowed to get a weapon?” the Golicks’ attorney Foreman told the Register. “Why was his name never put into a registry?”

"The gun access problem, the issues of mental stability, and the combination of that has to stop at both ends of the problem," Scott Righthand, the lawyer for Loeber's parents, told the Register late Tuesday. "It means that everybody has to do what they’re supposed to do to make sure that (therapists) who are put in harm’s way and who hopefully will talk down those with mental issues are protected. We can’t just throw them out there and say 'Here, go make this guy better,' because it’s not that easy."

The CHP and district attorney’s investigation of the shooting concluded that, after searching online for information on murder and suicide, Wong arrived at Pathway at 10:18 a.m. armed with both weapons, extra ammunition and 20-round magazines and ear and eye protection.

Law enforcement responded to 911 calls of an “active shooter” and Napa sheriff’s Deputy Steven Lombardi confronted Wong as Wong took the women hostage in a group room, engaging in a gunfight.

“Deputy Lombardi fired a total of 13 rounds from his .223 caliber rifle at Wong during the shooting sequence which lasted approximately 10 seconds,” according to the district attorney’s report, which ruled the deputy’s use of force to be “reasonable and lawful.”

“Wong fired a total of 22 rounds from his .308 caliber rifle toward Deputy Lombardi during the shooting sequence,” the report added.

Wong then shot the victims with the rifle and shot himself in the head with the .12-gauge shotgun, the CHP report said. Lombardi survived the shootout. He retired in late 2020, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.

Lawyers for the victims' families, however, said that by the time the deputy arrived, the situation had become a hostage-barricade situation, and that the suit against the sheriff’s office that is pending stems from the claim that Lombardi fired blindly through a door, thus provoking the killings of the victims.

“Officers cannot unreasonably use force; there is no legal use-of-force training that allows an officer to shoot blindly,” Foreman said later Tuesday, arguing that Lombardi acted without knowing where the attacker and hostages were. The three therapists, he said, “were trained practitioners who had an opportunity to talk down the person, but that chance was taken away by this senseless act.”

Attorneys in the case urged California to bolster security at its Veterans Homes and other facilities to properly protect those who work with traumatized and unstable veterans – and ensure that the Pathway workers’ deaths are not in vain.

“The folks at CalVet, with few exceptions, turned a blind eye to this danger on campus. As a result, three women and a child died,” Bale said, referring to Shushereba’s unborn daughter. “It didn’t have to happen and it was clearly preventable.”

“… Pathway, we believe, made a valiant effort to help these people, with little or no help from CalVet. This was a nonprofit that was made to assist returning warriors, in an environment where it was a foregone conclusion that something like this could happen. All of this means nothing if the state doesn’t turn its attention to CalVet facilities and make sure that it’s not only cognizant of the importance of helping these returning heroes, but also taking steps to protect the people who are trying to help them.”

Loeber, the Pathway director, "was in a position that 100% of the time, all she did was try to make everybody else’s world better and give back to her community, to veterans, to anyone she could help," said Righthand, her parents' lawyer. "And this should have never happened. These were people who deserved to be protected the right way."

“It’s a loss for the world, really, not just for her parents, for everybody she helped and everybody she would have helped.”

Sam Stanton of the Sacramento Bee contributed to this report.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

