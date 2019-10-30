Updated at 10:58 a.m. — An advisory for Calistoga residents to leave town and move away from the devastating Kincade Fire will likely end by Thursday as fire crews continue boxing in the Sonoma County blaze, the city announced Wednesday morning.
In a Nixle alert, the city said it anticipates that Cal Fire will lift the evacuation warning it issued Sunday for Calistoga, the Napa Valley town nearest to the wildfire. Residents had been advised to make ready for a quick exit but were not ordered to leave immediately.
Although the eastern part of the Kincade Fire remained active overnight amid strong North Bay winds, Cal Fire reported making forward progress on the blaze, which was 30 percent contained as of 7 a.m. The fire, which started Oct. 23 near Geyserville, has burned 76,825 acres, destroying 206 structures and damaging 40 others.
The National Weather Service had issued a wind advisory for the North Bay mountains but canceled it early Wednesday as the winds calmed. A red flag warning remains in effect through midday Wednesday because of dry conditions in the region, with relative humidity of only 8 to 18% in Calistoga.
Across the valley, Pacific Gas and Electric Co. began inspecting lines for wind damage Wednesday morning, before restoring power to the 16,820 Napa County households that were cut off Tuesday morning in the latest safety shutoff.
Tuesday evening, Napa County’s Office of Emergency Services announced the restoration of electricity in American Canyon, much of which had been in the dark since an earlier PG&E shutdown took effect on Saturday.
It could take up to 48 hours before all Napa County customers have their lights on, county officials reported Wednesday morning. After three public safety power shutoffs in the past week, Napa County residents should expect a week of tranquil weather without further threat from high winds, PG&E said.
PG&E community resource centers are in place at the Napa Valley Expo at 575 Third St. in Napa, as well as St. Helena Catholic School at 1255 Oak Ave. Both centers will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Charging stations remain open in the Napa County Library at 580 Coombs St. in Napa, Yountville Community Center at 6516 Washington St., and the Lake Berryessa Senior Center at 4380 Spanish Flat Loop Road, according to county spokesperson Noel Brinkerhoff.
All campuses in the Napa Valley Unified School District reopened Wednesday morning, including those in American Canyon that had been idled Tuesday by the latest PG&E shutdown, according to Mike Pearson, the district’s assistant superintendent for operational services.
Calistoga public schools will remain closed throughout the week, as many staff members live in parts of Sonoma County still under evacuation orders due to the fire.
Information from Bay City News Service was used in this report.