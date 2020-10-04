Update: Calistoga lifts evacuation order as Glass Fire battle continues Upvalley

Updated at 4:30 p.m. — CALISTOGA — Calistoga has lifted an evacuation order, six days after the Glass Fire forced all 5,000-plus residents to clear out of the Upvalley town.
The city announced shortly before 4 p.m. on Sunday it had downgraded its evacuation order, which it imposed Monday evening, to an evacuation warning.
“Residents are now able to return at their own risk,” the city said in a Nixle alert. “While a potential threat to the City remains, the threat is no longer imminent.”
The reopening of Calistoga followed overnight gains by fire crews against the Glass Fire, which erupted near Deer Park before dawn Sept. 27 and has consumed 63,885 acres in Napa and Sonoma counties. Containment reached 17% as of 7 a.m. Sunday, Cal Fire reported.
All roadways inside city limits are open and passable, but several roads surrounding Calistoga will likely remain closed for several days until deemed safe, city officials said.
Available routes of travel into Calistoga at this time include Highway 29 north to Calistoga, Petrified Forest Road, and Highway 128 south to Calistoga.
Current road closures include: Highway 29/Lake County Highway south from Lake County to Tubbs Lane, and Silverado Trail between Dunaweal and Zinfandel. Drivers are asked not to enter burn zones as hazardous conditions still exist.
Calistoga officials advised returning residents to be aware of still-poor air quality, despite Sunday skies that were noticeably clearer downtown than in surrounding Upvalley areas. Air quality conditions are forecast to improve during the week.
City officials advised Calistoga residents to expected limited grocery, hardware, pharmacy and other services early on has businesses bring back employees and replenish their stock. The U.S. Postal Service is working to resume delivery in Calistoga as soon as possible.
Public water and sewer service was fully functional and electricity was restored to most of Calistoga as of late Sunday afternoon, according to the city’s announcement. Power is currently being provided by the PIH on lower Washington and temporary generators have been installed at the substation off Highway 29.
Internet and telephone service have also been restored, but residents are advised to expect spotty cellular coverage. Pacific Gas & Electric Co. crews are available to assist residents needing assistance with gas pilot lights.
Those returning to Calistoga are asked not to use leaf blowers to remove ash, as doing so will contribute to unhealthy air quality.
For this week only, Upper Valley Waste Management is allowing all three bins – brown, green and blue – to be used for garbage service, to help residents dispose of any spoiled food.
The Glass Fire has destroyed 293 residential buildings, 173 of them in Napa County, according to Cal Fire. Also destroyed are 273 commercial buildings, all but eight of them in Napa County.
Meanwhile, a new evacuation order was issued Sunday morning north of Calistoga, which remained off limits.
Shortly after 10:15 a.m., an evacuation warning was upgraded to a mandatory order for areas of northern Napa County bordered on the west by state Highway 29 at the Robert Louis Stevenson State Park trailhead, on the north by Livermore Road, on the east by Aetna Mine Road, the Napa County Office of Emergency Services said Sunday morning.
New road closures were declared for Pope Valley Road between Pope Valley Cross Road and Aetna Springs Road, and state Highway 29 between the Lake County border and Deer Park Road north of St. Helena.
Evacuation centers are open at Crosswalk Community Church, 2590 First St. in Napa and Napa Valley College at 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway in Napa.
County officials said those seeking shelter must bring a face covering, practice good hygiene habits, and adhere to physical distancing.
The center will be open only to people impacted by the fire evacuations and an address verification will be required.
An online evacuation map is available at arcg.is/05WKKK.
Watch Now: Firefighters race to save homes from Glass Fire
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.