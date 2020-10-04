Update: Calistoga lifts evacuation order as Glass Fire battle continues Upvalley

Calistoga officials advised returning residents to be aware of still-poor air quality, despite Sunday skies that were noticeably clearer downtown than in surrounding Upvalley areas. Air quality conditions are forecast to improve during the week.

City officials advised Calistoga residents to expected limited grocery, hardware, pharmacy and other services early on has businesses bring back employees and replenish their stock. The U.S. Postal Service is working to resume delivery in Calistoga as soon as possible.

Public water and sewer service was fully functional and electricity was restored to most of Calistoga as of late Sunday afternoon, according to the city’s announcement. Power is currently being provided by the PIH on lower Washington and temporary generators have been installed at the substation off Highway 29.

Internet and telephone service have also been restored, but residents are advised to expect spotty cellular coverage. Pacific Gas & Electric Co. crews are available to assist residents needing assistance with gas pilot lights.

Those returning to Calistoga are asked not to use leaf blowers to remove ash, as doing so will contribute to unhealthy air quality.