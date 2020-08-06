You have permission to edit this article.
Update: Child dies after collision in west Napa

From the August 6 recap: Napa Valley news you may have missed today series
  • Updated
Napa Police Car
Register file photo

A young pedestrian died after a collision with a motor vehicle Thursday afternoon on Buhman Avenue in front of Browns Valley School, Napa Police said.

The child, age 2, was taken by ambulance to Queen of the Valley Medical Center after lifesaving efforts by Napa Fire personnel at the scene and was pronounced dead in the hospital, according to police Sgt. Kristofer Jenny.

The child, whose name was not immediately available, and the child's mother had been visiting Buhman Park across the street from Browns Valley School. Shortly before 3 p.m., the child suddenly entered the roadway and was struck by a northbound vehicle, Jenny said Thursday evening. 

The motorist, who stopped and cooperated with authorities after the collision, was traveling at the 25 mph speed limit near the school, and alcohol and drugs are not considered to be factors in the incident, Jenny added.

Police blocked off Buhman at Browns Valley Road and at Meadowbrook Drive for three hours after the incident.

The department's Accident Reconstruction Team was called out to conduct an investigation, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Officer Mike Fullmore at mfullmore@cityofnapa.org or call 707-257-7880, or send an anonymous tip to Napa Police by texting the word 707NPD and the tip information to 847411 (tip411).

