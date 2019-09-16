A vehicle containing five people ran off Dry Creek Road, west of Wall Road, Monday morning, killing a passenger, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The driver, Lauro Felix-Quintana, 40, of Windsor, was driving westbound at an unsafe speed on a rain-slick roadway when he lost control of the 2003 Chevy Suburban, the CHP said.
The incident occurred at 6 a.m., with the vehicle rolling down a hill and ejecting the female passenger thrown a blown-out window. She was declared dead at the scene, the CHP said.
The deceased passenger was not wearing a seat belt, the CHP said.
Three other passengers, all men from Santa Rosa, were taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center with minor injuries. They were wearing seat belts, the CHP said.
The Napa County coroner has not released the name of the woman who died. She was from Bullhead, Arizona, the CHP said.
Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the incident, the CHP said.