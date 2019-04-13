A 25-year-old Napa man who was walking on the shoulder of northbound Highway 29 near the First Street interchange on Saturday night was killed after being struck by a SUV, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The collision was reported at 8:58 p.m. Saturday near the Napa Premium Outlets shopping center just south of First Street, CHP Officer Vincent Pompliano said in a news release.
The victim, who was not immediately identified, was attempting for unknown reasons to cross the highway from the east shoulder on foot when a 2001 GMC driven by a 51-year-old Concord man at a reported 65 mph attempted to veer out of the man's way, but was unable to in time to avoid a collision, Pompliano said. The driver of the SUV suffered moderate injuries, CHP reported.
Traffic wasn't seriously affected by the collision, according to Pompliano, and the cause of the collision is under investigation.