A St. Helena home was damaged in a fire on Tuesday morning.
Firefighters were dispatched at 8:44 a.m. to a house fire in the 1800 block of Vineyard Avenue. A construction worker from a job site down the street smelled smoke, located the fire, and used a garden hose to keep it under control until firefighters arrived.
"He saved the house," said St. Helena Fire Chief John Sorensen. "He did a great job."
The fire originated from a smoldering cigarette butt in a trash can on a side porch. The fire spread from the trash can to a couch and then up onto an overhanging porch and into the attic.
Sorensen estimated the damage at between $25,000 and $40,000.
One person was treated at the scene for minor smoke inhalation and released.