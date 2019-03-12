Try 3 months for $3
House fire

A St. Helena home was damaged in a fire Tuesday morning.

 Submitted photo

A St. Helena home was damaged in a fire on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were dispatched at 8:44 a.m. to a house fire in the 1800 block of Vineyard Avenue. A construction worker from a job site down the street smelled smoke, located the fire, and used a garden hose to keep it under control until firefighters arrived.

"He saved the house," said St. Helena Fire Chief John Sorensen. "He did a great job."

The fire originated from a smoldering cigarette butt in a trash can on a side porch. The fire spread from the trash can to a couch and then up onto an overhanging porch and into the attic.

Sorensen estimated the damage at between $25,000 and $40,000.

One person was treated at the scene for minor smoke inhalation and released.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Public Safety Reporter

Courtney Teague is the Napa Valley Register public safety reporter. She can be reached at 707-256-2221. You can follow her reporting on Twitter and Facebook, or send her anonymous tip at: tinyurl.com/anonymous-tipbox-courtney.