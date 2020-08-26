Update: Continued progress with Napa area wildfires; more evacuations may be lifted

“The next couple of days are critical. The weather is holding, and there are a couple of key areas we are focusing on. If we can get those areas contained we’re going to start feeling a lot more optimistic,” said Cal Fire Chief Sean Kavanagh.

“Make no mistake there is a lot of work that has to be done on the Walbridge Fire (in Sonoma County). But there is a good plan in place.”

Two hundred and 50 National Guard crewmembers will hopefully arrive this afternoon, officials said.

There have been 7,000 fires state wide and 1.6 million acres burned so far this year and it's only August. “We are a long way from fire season being over and resources are strained,” Kavanagh said.

The repopulation effort continues from Fairfield north to 128 and from Atlas Peak along Hwy 128. The Angwin and Deer Park areas are also being evaluated for repopulation over the next 24 to 48 hours.

Officers emphasized that crews working in the area have to be very diligent, and fire lines have to be secured before residents can move back in.