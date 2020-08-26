Update: Continued progress with Napa area wildfires; more evacuations may be lifted

Cal Fire reported steady progress Wednesday in containing the massive Hennessey wildfire, with most of the action now shifted to Lake County near Middletown.
Cal Fire still has work to do before it will be safe for residents who are still under mandatory evacuation orders to return to their homes, but that day is getting closer, officials said at a mid-day briefing at the Napa County Fairgrounds in Calistoga.
The Hennessey Fire, an amalgam of many fires sparked by lightning on Aug. 17, has blackened nearly 300,000 acres in Napa, Solano, Yolo and Lake counties.
The fire grew by less than 4,000 acres on Tuesday, allowing mandatory evacuations to be lifted in some rural areas east of the cities of Napa and St. Helena. Many evacuation orders still remain in effect in the greater Lake Berryessa area as well as Angwin and Deer Park, including St. Helena Hospital.
The highest priority for Cal Fire now is where the Hennessey Fire is moving towards Middletown. There are significant air and ground forces in the area, and smoke will still be visible due to the ongoing operations, said Operation chief Chris Waters.
“That’s the last real piece,” he said.
Resources to fight the LNU Lightning Complex, which includes the Hennessey Fire and separate blazes in Sonoma County, continue to be spread across the two counties.
“The next couple of days are critical. The weather is holding, and there are a couple of key areas we are focusing on. If we can get those areas contained we’re going to start feeling a lot more optimistic,” said Cal Fire Chief Sean Kavanagh.
“Make no mistake there is a lot of work that has to be done on the Walbridge Fire (in Sonoma County). But there is a good plan in place.”
Two hundred and 50 National Guard crewmembers will hopefully arrive this afternoon, officials said.
There have been 7,000 fires state wide and 1.6 million acres burned so far this year and it's only August. “We are a long way from fire season being over and resources are strained,” Kavanagh said.
The repopulation effort continues from Fairfield north to 128 and from Atlas Peak along Hwy 128. The Angwin and Deer Park areas are also being evaluated for repopulation over the next 24 to 48 hours.
Officers emphasized that crews working in the area have to be very diligent, and fire lines have to be secured before residents can move back in.
“Napa and Sonoma Counties are seeing an increase of cars showing up to check on their property and growing weary of the evacuation,” said Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick. “Behind the scenes utility and public works crews are working on to ensure safety. Law enforcement officers are on duty, and are there to answer questions.”
The weather is aiding firefighting, with cooler temperatures and a larger marine layer of fog overnight, the National Weather Service reported.
But with the new weather pattern will come gusty afternoon winds that can make containing the remnants of the lightning-caused mega fire more difficult, the Weather Service said.
Air quality in Napa was better Wednesday morning than on Tuesday when the air was rated as "unhealthy" for eight hours.
Cal Fire said the Hennessey Fire was 33% contained as of 7 a.m. Wednesday, compared to 29% Tuesday evening.
The Hennessey Fire is part of the LNU Lightning Complex, a sprawl of lightning-caused fires that has burned 357,046 acres. These fires have destroyed 978 structures in five counties and killed five people -- three in Napa County and two in Solano County.
