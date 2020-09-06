Update: Coombsville Road in Napa reopens following shutdown after truck hits power pole

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Updated at 2:14 p.m. — The crash of a pickup truck into a power pole Saturday night led to a lengthy shutdown of Coombsville Road in Napa that lasted into Sunday before it was reopened in the afternoon, according to police.

The wreck occurred at about 8 p.m. between Linnell Avenue and Hoffman Lane, Napa Police said in a Facebook post. The department announced Coombsville Road's reopening in a Nixle alert shortly after 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

After the impact toppled the utility pole, the 68-year-old man at the wheel of the pickup continued on until his vehicle broke down at Terrace Avenue, according to police Sgt. Mike Walund. The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center, where he was cited for driving under the influence, Walund said.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

