Napa Police closed Browns Valley Road in both directions for four hours Monday morning to investigate a fatal crash involving a car into a tree.
The crash occurred shortly before 8:30 a.m. on the 3100 block of Browns Valley Road, across from the entrance to Westwood Hills Park. The female driver was traveling westbound when her car ran off the roadway into a street tree on the north side, Napa Police Sgt. Mike Wallin said.
The solo occupant received medical care from the Napa Fire Department and AMR ambulance and was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center where she was later declared deceased, Police Sgt. Kristofer Jenny said.
Late Monday afternoon, the Napa County Coroner's Office identified the deceased as Jolyn Dietz Eichner, 70, of Napa.
A witness said Eichner's car swerved, then drove off the roadway into the tree, said Henry Wofford, a spokesperson for the Napa County Sheriff's Office. An autopsy is pending, he said.
It does not appear that alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash, Jenny said.
Any witnesses are asked to contact Jenny at 707-257-9671 or kjenny@cityofnapa.org.