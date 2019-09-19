The California Highway Patrol reported that a Napa motorcyclist was killed Wednesday evening in a collision in rural Napa County.
The collision occurred shortly after 6 p.m. on Berryessa Knoxville Road near Berryessa Drive, just west of Lake Berryessa.
At mid-day Thursday, the Napa County Coroner's Office identified the motorcyclist as Eric Michael Jensen, 39, of Napa.
Jensen was traveling north at a high rate of speed when a vehicle that was stopped on Berryessa Drive at the intersection with Berryessa Knoxville Road entered the roadway, according to the CHP.
You have free articles remaining.
The motorcycle collided with the left side of the vehicle, and Jensen was ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner said.
The vehicle was driven by Justin Novack, 46, of Stevinson, who complained of pain, the CHP said. A pedestrian in the vehicle did not report any injuries.
It does not appear drugs or alcohol played a factor in the collision, according to the CHP.