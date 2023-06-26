Updated at 1:51 p.m. Tuesday — SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento County court will void the state’s approval of a charter school that has been planned in Napa for nearly two years.

The California State Board of Education effectively approved the Mayacamas Charter Middle School back in September, when it overturned two prior local district votes to deny the charter. But a November lawsuit from the Napa Valley Unified School District disputing the validity of the state board's decision will be upheld by a ruling in Sacramento County Superior Court.

Download Napa Valley Register news app today! Your story lives in the Napa Valley. Get in-depth stories from the Napa region and beyond – including news, sports, features and politics.

That protest is set to move forward following a Tuesday hearing at the Sacramento County courthouse, where Judge Shelleyanne W.L. Chang agreed with NVUSD that the state education board abused its authority by granting a charter to the Mayacamas school over the district’s veto.

The Napa school district’s case hinges on how Assembly Bill 1505, passed in 2019, is supposed to work.

The law restricts the state board’s ability to overturn charter school denials. Before its passage, the state board essentially acted as a final layer of the charter school appeals process, giving petitioners what amounted to three chances to win approval for their school.

If a charter school petition was denied by a local district board, the denial could be appealed to the county. If it was then denied by the county, it could be appealed to the state. At that point, the state board could conduct its own review and decide whether to approve the charter school or not, no matter what local agencies had decided.

But under AB 1505, the state board is required to find that local districts “abused their discretion” to reverse those prior denials.

The Napa school district's lawsuit contended that the state board effectively ignored AB 1505 when granting a charter to the Mayacamas school by substituting its own judgment for those of trustees with NVUSD and the Napa County Office of Education, which also voted against the charter plan.

Napa school board members unanimously vetoed the Mayacamas schools in December 2021, three months after petitioners applied for a charter. Trustees criticized what they called petitioners’ too-rosy financial and enrollment predictions, as well as skimpy arrangements for teaching English learners and special-needs children - and argued the school would offer little that is not already offered at existing schools.

“It’s not a unique offering; it’s cultivating an elite private school experience on the taxpayer dime, to the detriment of the other students of NVUSD,” trustee Eve Ryser said at the time.

The county office's board also rejected the charter in March 2021, although two of its seven members dissented.

Indeed, the court has found it was the state board that abused its discretion when it overturned the denials by the two local education bodies, according to the ruling, which was published in tentative form late Monday afternoon.

That’s because, according to the ruling, the state board didn’t find enough evidence for abuse of discretion in either the NVUSD or NCOE board decisions.

The state board had dismissed the prior rejections by finding the process behind the Napa school district's denial was biased — and not “fair and impartial” — and that the county office hadn’t established enough evidence that the Mayacamas school would significantly weaken NVUSD’s programs by sapping attendance-based funding.

In legal filings, the state board argued that “prepared remarks” of NVUSD board members during the charter approval hearings constituted bias — among several other examples — given that board members stated that Mayacamas petitioners had “submitted a ‘phony budget’ and ‘fraudulently’ attempted to inflate their income, and that the petition was akin to a ‘hastily thrown-together term paper by like a freshman interested in majoring in education,’” the tentative ruling states.

The ruling notes that school board members are required to both carry out a “fair and impartial analysis” and serve as elected representatives of their constituents. They are, in essence, required to form opinions based on their constituents’ interests and determine whether granting a charter petition is in the interest of the community at large. So the fact that board members express strong opinions at a board meeting after reviewing a charter school petition isn’t sufficient evidence of actual bias.

“In its own opposition, the State Board asserts that its own members are entitled to ‘voice their opinions without raising an inference that the proceedings before the SBE are somehow tainted based on any such opinions,’” the ruling states. “The same is true for the District Board.”

The court also disagreed that NCOE hadn’t sufficiently established that the charter school would cause significant financial harm to the Napa school district.

But there was “ample evidence” of financial distress at NVUSD, according to the court. The district made “difficult decisions to decrease programming, staffing, and closed certain facilities, including River Middle School,” the tentative ruling states. (River, a former charter academy, was absorbed into the Napa school district in 2019 and closed in 2022, with the bilingual Unidos Middle School taking over its campus.)

“River Middle School parents, dissatisfied with this decision, sought to establish a charter school, which would further reduce the District’s enrollment and funding,” according to the tentative ruling. “Evidence in the record supports that this increased lack of funding would cause the District to fail to meet its required financial reserves at least a year earlier than it otherwise would, and the District would need to eliminate counselors, intervention teachers, and electives; and/or close small elementary schools located in the City of Napa.”

The ruling also states that the existence of the district’s financial distress prior to the charter school approval doesn’t negate that the school would financially weaken the district.

As a result, a judgment will be issued in favor of NVUSD, and against the state board, the tentative ruling states — which likely means the State Board of Education’s decision to grant Mayacamas a charter over the Napa school districts’ objections will be overturned.

“Based upon this record, the Court finds the State Board abused its discretion in reversing the District Board’s and County Board’s decision to deny the Charter School petition,” the tentative ruling states. “The State Board erred in finding that the stated bases constituted grounds to overturn their decision.”

During the Tuesday hearing — attended by NVUSD Superintendent Rosanna Mucetti — attorneys representing the Napa Foundation for Options in Education, the organization behind the Mayacamas school, and the state board attempted to dispute aspects of the tentative ruling. They both focused on how the district would indeed face financial impacts from the charter school, but disagreed that those impacts were substantial enough to justify denying the charter petition, among several other arguments.

John Lemmo, who represents the foundation, noted that the foundation board will likely appeal the ruling.

“We are obviously very disappointed with this politically-motivated action but we are actively examining our options,” Lauren Daley, one of two chief petitioners for Mayacamas, said in an email after the Tuesday hearing. “The families of Napa deserve better than the underperforming monopoly we have now.”

Attorney Bonifacio Bonny Garcia, representing the Napa school district, said he thought the arguments of the state board and foundation lawyers were red herrings, and that the court appropriately focused on examining where the abuse of discretion from the NVUSD and NCOE boards actually was.

With the ruling in place, the State Board of Education will need to again take up the issue of the Mayacamas charter appeal, with the court’s rejection of their previous decision in mind. But the timing of that decision needs to happen sooner rather than later, Garcia said, given that the Mayacamas school is scheduled to open in August.

Garcia noted that the state education board currently has a July 13 meeting scheduled and doesn’t meet again until September, so a special meeting will likely need to be planned for the near future.