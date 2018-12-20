Try 1 month for 99¢

Updated at 12:30 a.m. Friday — A stretch of the Silverado Trail in Napa was closed late Thursday night after a vehicle crash involving a PG&E utility pole that cut off power to customers in the area.

The wreck occurred at about 9:38 p.m. on the Silverado Trail and Sousa Lane, where a Ford F-350 pickup truck struck the power pole and its driver fled the scene, according to Sgt. Ryan Cole. Officers shut down Silverado from Sousa north to the five-way intersection at Third Street, police announced in a Nixle alert.

The crash caused an outage in the area, Cole said. PG&E's website indicated that 384 nearby customers were without service as of 12:17 a.m. Friday.

No other details on the crash were immediately available.

