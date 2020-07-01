Update: Crash involving Cal Fire fire engine ties up Highway 221 in Napa

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Cal Fire fire engine traveling with red lights and siren collided with a sedan at the intersection of Highway 221 and Streblow Drive Tuesday morning, tying up traffic for hours, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The incident, which occurred before noon, blocked southbound highway traffic until 5 p.m.

The three Cal Fire employees on the fire engine were not injured, but a female motorist in a Camry sedan was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center with major injuries, CHP Officer MarcRenspurger said.

The motorist, later identified as Vanessa Espinosa, 22, of Vallejo, was traveling northbound on 221, attempting to make a left turn onto Streblow, the CHP reported

For reasons still under investigation, the front of the fire engine collided with the right side of the car, the CHP said.

The fire vehicle had been coming from the Cal Fire station on Monticello Road and was headed for an out-of-county fire in Clayton, Renspurger said.

Initially the CHP closed off southbound 221 at Magnolia Drive by Napa State Hospital, then moved the closure to Imola Avenue. Southbound traffic had to detour over to Highway 29 on Imola, which created backups all day, Renspurger said.