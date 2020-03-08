Update: Cruise ship struck by coronavirus to dock at Port of Oakland on Monday; Napa woman among thousands on board

Foreign nationals leaving the Grand Princess would be taken to chartered flights at Oakland International Airport, where they would not enter regular terminal buildings or have contact with the public, according to Newsom.

Some Americans will be transferred to military bases in military bases in California, Texas and Georgia to be tested for the COVID-19 virus and for a 14-day quarantine. It was not clear when the groups would arrive.

All told, disembarking all the Grand Princess passengers is expected to require two to three days, according to the governor.

On board the Grand Princess was Kathy Hinton of Napa, who on Thursday reported she was "fine and healthy" and had "no symptoms of the virus and am not being tested.”

Another Napa couple, Don Winter and his wife Katherine Mulholland Dusay Winter, were on a 30-day trip on the Viking Sun, which Don Winter said was refused entry in at least two ports in Indonesia. Health officials at one of the ports boarded the ship to screen all passengers and crew, he said on Facebook.

The Grand Princess had been forbidden to dock in San Francisco amid evidence that the vessel was the breeding ground for a cluster of nearly 20 cases that resulted in at least one death after a previous voyage.