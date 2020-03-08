Update: Cruise ship struck by coronavirus to dock at Port of Oakland on Monday; Napa woman among thousands on board

Editor's note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you'd like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.
OAKLAND— A cruise ship hit by the new coronavirus and headed to the Port of Oakland, will remain in international waters for at least another day as officials worked on plans to transport passengers to federal facilities around the country.
Among the thousands expected to disembark over two to three days is a Napa woman, one of at least three local residents to have their cruise plans rerouted or interrupted due to fears of the virus that has infected tens of thousands worldwide.
Meanwhile, local officials in California began ordering the closure of schools and public spaces to try to stop the spread of the virus.
The largest school district in Northern California canceled classes for a week for its nearly 64,000 students after it was discovered a family in the district was exposed to COVID-19.
Gov. Gavin Newsom warned Sunday that more closures are likely around the state as the virus spreads as he prepared for the Monday arrival of the Grand Princess carrying more than 3,500 people from 54 countries.
Earlier, Grand Princess Capt. John Smith, in a recording provided by passenger Laurie Miller of San Jose, told passengers Saturday night that “after docking, we will then begin a disembarkation process specified by federal authorities that will take several days.”
Ship passengers who need medical treatment or hospitalization will go to health care facilities in California, while state residents who don’t require acute medical care “will go to a federally run isolation facility within California for testing and isolation,” the state Office of Emergency Services said in a statement Sunday.
“The crew will be quarantined and treated aboard the ship, but importantly, the ship will only stay in Port of Oakland for the duration of disembarkment, the statement said, adding that the ship with quarantined crew aboard will dock elsewhere.
In a news conference Sunday afternoon, Newsom said passengers needing hospitalization would leave the ship first, followed by some 962 California residents who would be taken to Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield or Marine Corps Air Station Miramar to serve a 14-day quarantine.
Residents of other states will complete the mandatory quarantine at Joint Base San Antonio Lackland in Texas or Dobbins Air Force Base in Georgia, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement.
Foreign nationals leaving the Grand Princess would be taken to chartered flights at Oakland International Airport, where they would not enter regular terminal buildings or have contact with the public, according to Newsom.
Some Americans will be transferred to military bases in military bases in California, Texas and Georgia to be tested for the COVID-19 virus and for a 14-day quarantine. It was not clear when the groups would arrive.
All told, disembarking all the Grand Princess passengers is expected to require two to three days, according to the governor.
On board the Grand Princess was Kathy Hinton of Napa, who on Thursday reported she was "fine and healthy" and had "no symptoms of the virus and am not being tested.”
Another Napa couple, Don Winter and his wife Katherine Mulholland Dusay Winter, were on a 30-day trip on the Viking Sun, which Don Winter said was refused entry in at least two ports in Indonesia. Health officials at one of the ports boarded the ship to screen all passengers and crew, he said on Facebook.
The Grand Princess had been forbidden to dock in San Francisco amid evidence that the vessel was the breeding ground for a cluster of nearly 20 cases that resulted in at least one death after a previous voyage.
Vice President Mike Pence announced Friday that at least 21 people aboard the ship, including 19 crew members, have tested positive for the virus.
The U.S. death toll from the virus is at 21, with all but three victims in Washington state. The number of infections swelled to more than 400, scattered across the U.S.
Steven Smith and his wife, Michele, of Paradise in Butte County, went on the cruise to celebrate their wedding anniversary. The Smiths said they were a bit worried but felt safe in their room, which they had left just once since Thursday to video chat with their children.
Crew members wearing masks and gloves delivered trays with their food in covered plates, delivered outside their door. They've occupied themselves by watching TV, reading and looking out the window.
“Thank God, we have a window!” Steven Smith said.
The ship was heading from Hawaii to San Francisco when it was held off the California coast Wednesday so people with symptoms could be tested for the virus. Cruise officials on Saturday disclosed more information about how they think the outbreak occurred.
Grant Tarling, chief medical officer for Carnival Corporation, said it's believed a 71-year-old Placer County man who later died of the virus was probably sick when he boarded the ship for a Feb. 11 cruise to Mexico.
The passenger visited the medical center the day before disembarking with symptoms of respiratory illness, he said. Others in several states and Canada who were on that voyage also have tested positive.
The passenger likely infected his dining room server, who also tested positive for the virus, Tarling said, as did two people traveling with the man. Two passengers now on the ship who have the virus were not on the previous cruise, he said.
Some passengers who had been on the Mexico trip stayed aboard for the current voyage — increasing crew members' exposure to the virus.
Another Princess ship, the Diamond Princess, was quarantined for two weeks in Yokohama, Japan, last month because of the virus. Ultimately, about 700 of the 3,700 people aboard became infected in what experts pronounced a public-health failure, with the vessel essentially becoming a floating germ factory.
Hundreds of Americans aboard that ship were flown to military bases in California and other states for two-week quarantines. Some later were hospitalized with symptoms.
An epidemiologist who studies the spread of virus particles said the recirculated air from a cruise ship’s ventilation system, plus the close quarters and communal settings, make passengers and crew vulnerable to infectious diseases.
“They’re not designed as quarantine facilities, to put it mildly,” said Don Milton of the University of Maryland.
Worldwide, the virus has infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400, the vast majority of them in China. Most cases have been mild, and more than half of those infected have recovered.
Napa Valley Register reporter Howard Yune contributed to this report.