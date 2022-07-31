Update: Driver in injury crash near Lake Berryessa arrested on DUI allegation

Updated at 5:19 p.m. Monday — A 19-year-old Solano County woman faces a potential felony drunken driving charge in connection with a weekend crash in rural Napa County that injured herself and two passengers, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Tarisha Melody Case, a Suisun City resident, was at the wheel of a 2011 Volkswagen CC sedan when it went off the roadway and overturned on Highway 128 south of Lake Berryessa shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday, CHP’s Napa bureau said in a news release. Case and her passengers, both 18-year-old Fairfield residents, all suffered moderate injuries in the wreck, according to the highway patrol.

After Case was treated at Kaiser Permanente Vacaville Medical Center, she was taken back to Napa and booked into the county jail on suspicion of causing injury by driving under the influence, a felony.

Liselle Puentes, one of the passengers, was flown by helicopter to Kaiser Vacaville with what CHP initially described as critical injuries. Case and the other passenger, Jasmine Moncada, were taken to the same hospital by ambulance, the highway patrol said.