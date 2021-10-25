 Skip to main content
Update: Jameson Canyon Road in south Napa reopens after multi-vehicle crash; driver suffers major injuries, CHP says

Updated at 5:47 p.m. A driver was airlifted to a hospital with major injuries Monday afternoon after a crash involving a recreational vehicle and four cars in south Napa County, according to the California Highway Patrol. The wreck forced a partial shutdown of Jameson Canyon Road that lasted more than two hours.

The crash was reported at about 3:32 p.m. on Jameson Canyon (Highway 12) and Kirkland Ranch Road, CHP reported on its online incident log. A person at the wheel of a Ford sport-utility vehicle was turning from southbound Kirkland Ranch onto eastbound Jameson Canyon when the RV, also headed east, broadsided the SUV, according to CHP Sgt. William (Brad) Bradshaw.

The Ford driver was flown by helicopter to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center, and two other people were taken to the Queen by ambulance, Bradshaw said. Those patients’ conditions were not available late Monday, and it was not immediately clear how the other three cars were involved in the crash.

The person driving the RV apparently failed to yield at the Jameson Ranch-Kirkland Ranch crossing, where a power outage Sunday night during a major Northern California rainstorm knocked out the stoplights, according to Bradshaw.

Eastbound Jameson Canyon Road was closed after the crash, and there were intermittent closures in the westbound lanes, the Napa County Sheriff's Office said in a Nixle alert. The sheriff's office announced the road's full reopening just after 5:40 p.m.

