Updated at 1 p.m. — The U.S. Geological Survey reported that a 3.7-magnitude earthquake struck an area northwest of the city of Napa early Sunday morning.
The quake was reported at 1:55 a.m. and was centered 4 miles south-southwest of Yountville, west of Dry Creek Road, at a depth of about 5.1 miles, according to Paul Caruso, a geophysicist at the USGS National Earthquake Center in Golden, Colorado.
There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage, according to sergeants with the Napa and American Canyon police departments.
Media reports and social media postings indicated the Napa County quake was felt by witnesses as distant as San Francisco and Berkeley.
At least 3,430 people had reported the quake to the federal agency by 1 p.m., with some people feeling tremors as far afield as Modesto in the Central Valley, according to Caruso.
It was not immediately known which fault moved to trigger Sunday’s quake, Caruso said.
By comparison, Sunday's quake released 2,818 times less energy than the magnitude-6.0 South Napa quake of Aug. 24, 2014 that damaged several downtown buildings and caused other property damage around the city, according to a calculator on the USGS website. The epicenter of that quake – the Bay Area’s strongest since Loma Prieta in 1989 – was south of the city on the West Napa Fault.