Update: Elderly pedestrian injured while walking his bike in crosswalk

A 77-year-old man walking his bike across Jefferson Street in a crosswalk was seriously injured at mid-day Wednesday when he was hit by a southbound motorist on her way to Lucky Market, Napa police reported.

Police said the eastbound pedestrian had stepped about 5 feet into the crosswalk at Rubicon Street when the collision occurred at 11:30 a.m.

The pedestrian, who was initially knocked unconscious, was treated at the scene by the Napa Fire Department and taken by AMR to Queen of the Valley Medical Center. His condition improved in the course of the afternoon, said Police Traffic Sgt. Kristopher Jenny.

The motorist stopped and cooperated with the investigation, Jenny said. Speed did not appear to be a factor and there was no indication that the motorist was driving distracted by an electronic device, he said.