Power was restored to more than 1,650 Pacific Gas and Electric Company customers in Calistoga Tuesday morning who lost power shortly before 7 a.m.
The city of Calistoga issued an advisory about the outage in parts of the city around 8 a.m. PG&E had previously estimated that power would be restored by 10:30 a.m., but power was restored to all but 12 customers by 9 a.m., wrote spokesperson Deanna Contreras in an email.
Crews on scene determined a power line was damaged, but are still looking into the cause, she wrote.