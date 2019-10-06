Updated at 10:41 p.m. —The evacuation advisory has been lifted and all roads in American Canyon have reopened to traffic, according to the Napa County Office of Emergency Services.
A vegetation fire Sunday afternoon grew to 526 acres and triggered evacuation advisories and a road shutdown for several hours in the northeast corner of the Vintage Ranch development in American Canyon, according to Cal Fire.
Residents were advised to leave the area east of Donaldson Way and north of Granite Springs, including Newell Drive, Sagebrush Lane and Sorrento Lane, and Farentino and Servini courts, according to fire officials. American Canyon Fire reported in a Facebook posting that the blaze was 30 percent contained as of 6:30 p.m.
The Napa County Office of Emergency Services announced an end to the advisory in a Nixle alert shortly after 7 p.m., and American Canyon roads reopened shortly afterward.
Earlier, American Canyon Road was closed from Via Firenze east to Interstate 80, which passes through a small notch of south Napa County.
You have free articles remaining.
The American Fire was first called in at about 3:10 p.m., and flames and smoke were reported on hilly grasslands off the 2300 block of American Canyon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The resulting smoke plume was visible from the city of Napa about 10 miles north.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
More than 170 firefighters from Cal Fire, Vallejo Fire, the American Canyon Fire Protection District, Napa City Fire, Napa County Fire and numerous other departments from Northern California helped battle the fire, and were expected to remain on scene well into the night.
Temperatures reached the high 80s and wind gusts topped 20 mph Sunday afternoon as the fire grew, according to Cal Fire spokesman Scott McLean.