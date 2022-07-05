Update: Evacuation order lifted in Cordelia after Nelson Fire's progress halted

The Solano County Office of Emergency Services reported Tuesday afternoon on its Facebook page that all evacuation orders related to the Nelson Fire near Cordelia have been reduced to evacuation warnings, though it says residents should still be ready to leave if conditions change. Updated at 2:09 p.m. Tuesday —
The Vallejo Firefighters Association — members of which provided mutual aid to the vegetation fire that started Tuesday morning southeast of the Interstate 80-680 interchange — said the fire's progress was halted at 22 acres.
The evacuation order covered all residents from 2490 Cordelia Road East to Thomasson Lane, including all residents of Thomasson Lane. The fire prompted a four-alarm response and Cal Fire aircraft assisted by dropping flame retardant.
Photos: Napa's 4th of July Parade
Napa's 4th of July Parade 1
People carry a banner wishing Napa a Happy 175th Birthday during the annual 4th of July parade through downtown Napa on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa's 4th of July Parade 2
Lil Witten holds flag as she prepares for the start of the annual 4th of July parade through downtown Napa on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa's 4th of July Parade 3
Heidi and Jon Page, right, prepare their VW van as the Pepperettes, left, practice before the start of the annual 4th of July parade in downtown Napa on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa's 4th of July Parade 4
A classic car makes its way past spectators lining the streets of downtown Napa during the annual 4th of July parade on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa's 4th of July Parade 5
A musician blows on his Sousaphone Tuba during the annual 4th of July parade in Napa on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa's 4th of July Parade 6
Members of North Bay BMX ride their bikes during the annual 4th of July parade in Napa on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa's 4th of July Parade 7
Spectators gathered at Be Bubbly to watch the annual 4th of July parade in Napa on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa's 4th of July Parade 8
Napa Sunrise Rotary President Paul Oseso waves to the crowd as he rides in the annual 4th of July parade in Napa on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa's 4th of July Parade 9
Horse riders carrying the American flag and flag of California lead the annual 4th of July parade in Napa on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa's 4th of July Parade 11
Spectators line the streets of downtown Napa during the annual 4th of July parade in Napa on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa's 4th of July Parade 12
From right to left Juliette Wheatley, 6, Olivia Wunderlich,2, and Jackson Wheatley, 9, watch the annual 4th of July parade as it makes its way through downtown Napa on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa's 4th of July Parade
A young boy stepped out to get a closer look at a massive truck during the annual 4th of July parade in Napa on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa's 4th of July Parade
Traditional Mexican masked dancers perform during the annual 4th of July parade in Napa on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa's 4th of July Parade
Traditional Mexican masked dancers perform during the annual 4th of July parade in Napa on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa's 4th of July Parade
A BMX bike rider flies over two people laying in the street during the annual 4th of July parade in Napa on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa's 4th of July Parade
People enjoy lunch inside Be Bubbly as spectators line the street and watch the annual 4th of July parade in Napa on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa's 4th of July Parade
Spectators line the street and watch the annual 4th of July parade in Napa on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa's 4th of July Parade
Three kids look on suspiciously at members of the Golden Gate Garrison’s 501st Legion dressed as storm troopers before the start of the annual 4th of July parade in downtown Napa on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa's 4th of July Parade
Spectators packed the street and the 2nd street parking garage to watch the annual 4th of July parade in Napa on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa's 4th of July Parade
A bicyclist rides past the Trader Joe’s float before the start of the annual 4th of July parade in downtown Napa on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa's 4th of July Parade
Empty chairs are seen lining the street before the start of the annual 4th of July parade in downtown Napa on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa's 4th of July Parade
Bailey Burrows, 7, checks on her horse before the start of the annual 4th of July parade in downtown Napa on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa's 4th of July Parade
Former Vice Mayor Doris Gentry, left, sits in a car before the start of the annual 4th of July parade in downtown Napa on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa's 4th of July Parade
Parade participants gather before the start of the annual 4th of July parade in downtown Napa on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa's 4th of July Parade
Toni von dem Hagen chats with Ken Rands while her dog Coco looks on before the start of the annual 4th of July parade in downtown Napa on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa's 4th of July Parade
Gianna Victorian, 2, enjoys a doughnut before participating in the annual 4th of July parade in downtown Napa on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa's 4th of July Parade
Members of North Bay BMX prepare to ride in the annual 4th of July parade in Napa on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa's 4th of July Parade
Kids are seen sitting on the Aonair Winery float before the start of the annual 4th of July parade in Napa on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa's 4th of July Parade
Jack Sins, left, hugs Mark Lucas before they walk with the Napa Valley Special Olympics crew in the annual 4th of July parade in Napa on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa's 4th of July Parade
Jaime Mata gets a flag for his daughter Alina Rose, who is 1 year old, during the annual 4th of July parade in Napa on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa's 4th of July Parade
Lisa Lombardi takes a photo of her children, Ashley, 9, Lauren, 9, and Mark, 11, next to a fire truck before the start of the annual 4th of July parade in Napa on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa's 4th of July Parade
People cheers as they sit outside at Be Bubbly before the start of the annual 4th of July parade in Napa on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa's 4th of July Parade
A classic police car makes it’s way down the street during the annual 4th of July parade in Napa on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa's 4th of July Parade
Spectators watch as horses ride past during the annual 4th of July parade in Napa on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa's 4th of July Parade
Members of the Napa Valley Special Olympics wave to spectators during the annual 4th of July parade in Napa on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa's 4th of July Parade
A parade participant cycles past spectators during the annual 4th of July parade in Napa on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa's 4th of July Parade
Spectators packed the streets and the 2nd Street parking garage to watch the annual 4th of July parade in Napa on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa's 4th of July Parade
Spectators look down from the 2nd Street parking garage to watch the annual 4th of July parade in Napa on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
