Updated at 4:49 p.m. Wednesday — Fire crews from the city of Napa and beyond stopped the forward progress of a vegetation fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon.

The blaze was reported at 1:35 p.m. near Silverado Middle School near 1133 Coombsville Road. Flames spread to both sides of the roadway, but the location of the fire’s origin was not immediately clear, according to Battalion Chief Jim Cortese of Napa Fire.

A tall white smoke plume quickly billowed into the afternoon sky. Flames spread to 7 acres of grasslands at the city’s eastern edge – a city estimate revised downward from 15 acres. Swaths of land were blackened on both sides of Coombsville Road, with grasses charred northward all the way to a line of low hills facing the Silverado campus.

Fire crews were able to stop its progress and achieve 60% containment by 3:30 p.m., according to Jaina French, spokesperson for the city of Napa. Joining the effort were crews from Napa County Fire, Cal Fire and American Canyon Fire.

No structures were lost to the blaze, and there were no immediate reports of injuries, she said.

Napa County’s Office of Emergency Services announced evacuation orders for areas north of Coombsville Road into the Monte Vista area. Napa Police announced the lifting of evacuation orders at 4:42 p.m.

Coombsville Road was closed from Terrace Drive east to First Avenue during the firefighting effort.

Students and staff at the Silverado school were evacuated west to nearby Tulocay Cemetery before they were transported to the Napa Valley Expo on Third Street to be reunited with their families and guardians, according to Mike Pearson, the Napa Valley Unified School District’s vice president of facilities.

"We appreciate the fire department’s quick response as they continue to work to extinguish the fire and staff for following the detailed evacuation plan," said NVUSD spokesperson Julie Bordes in an email. "Our primary concern is for the well-being of our students and staff impacted by this event. We will continue to ensure our students and staff remain safe."

Cortese said the origin of the fire is unknown and Napa Fire, Napa County Fire and Cal Fire will be investigating.