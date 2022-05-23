Update: Evacuation orders lifted in St. Helena area after Pope Fire; Silverado Trail to stay closed until 1 a.m. Tuesday

Updated at 9:45 p.m. Monday — A vegetation fire broke out early Monday evening in east St. Helena and spread to 5 acres, triggering a closure of the nearby Silverado Trail and a brief evacuation of areas along Howell Mountain Road, authorities said.

Several callers reported the Pope Fire to Cal Fire off Silverado and Pope Street starting around 5:24 p.m., according to Capt. Pete Avansino. The first Cal Fire unit found flames covering 2 acres and moving uphill, but crews were able to stop its forward progress within an hour at 5 acres, he said.

The Pope Fire was 80% contained by 8:56 p.m., according to Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa unit. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No injuries or structural damage were reported Monday.

St. Helena Police announced a mandatory evacuation for the area covered by the STH-E008 area on Zonehaven maps, St. Helena Police announced. The evacuation zone included an area east of Silverado and a stretch of Howell Mountain Road, from the Trail on north, and also including Ridgeview Lane, which branches from Howell Mountain.

An evacuation advisory was in force to the east of the mandatory evacuation zone, in Zonehaven area NPA-E147, an area that includes Howell Mountain's northward extension as Conn Valley Road.

Evacuation orders were lifted at 9:13 p.m., the Napa County Sheriff's Office later announced in a Nixle alert.

Silverado Trail remained closed between Pope Street and Zinfandel Lane, and was not scheduled to reopen until about 1 a.m. Tuesday, according to the sheriff's office. Also closed were the full length of Howell Mountain Road and Ridgeview Lane, police reported.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Howard Yune Public Safety Reporter Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register.