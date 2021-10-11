 Skip to main content
Update: Evacuation warning lifted after Newell Fire breaks out in east American Canyon
Update: Evacuation warning lifted after Newell Fire breaks out in east American Canyon

Updated at 8:52 p.m. — Authorities lifted an evacuation warning for an American Canyon neighborhood Monday night, more than two hours after a wildfire broke out on open lands at the eastern edge of the city in south Napa County. Cal Fire later announced that fire crews had stopped the blaze’s forward progress.

The Newell Fire erupted shortly after 6 p.m. in the Newell Preserve, off Newell Drive behind American Canyon High School, and spread to 150 acres by 7:21 p.m., according to Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa unit.

As of 8:35 p.m., the fire was 50% contained and its forward progress had been stopped, Cal Fire spokesperson Tyree Zander said.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately known.

Less than an hour after the fire began, the Napa County Office of Emergency Services issued an evacuation order for the Via Bellagio neighborhood in south American Canyon east of Highway 29. The warning, which was not an order to evacuate, was withdrawn just before 8:15 p.m. in a Nixle alert from the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.

The California Highway Patrol closed American Canyon Road from Interstate 80 west to Highway 29 during the fire, according to Laura Provencher, spokesperson for the American Canyon Fire Protection District. Numerous fire departments sent vehicles and personnel to the scene, she said.

Despite the end of the evacuation warning, American Canyon Road remained closed to traffic as of 8:25 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office. Cal Fire advised drivers in the area to use caution and give way to any emergency vehicles.

The fire in American Canyon began during a red flag warning the National Weather Service had issued for parts of Napa and other Bay Area counties, mainly higher-elevation areas, due to strong winds, low humidity and vegetation left dry by the California drought. The weather warning began Sunday night and remains in force until 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Napa County Interim Fire Chief Jason Martin and Napa County Office of Emergency Officer Kevin Wasiewski discusses Napa County's new evacuation tool Zonehaven. Video courtesy of Napa County Facebook Live, Aug. 18, 2021

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register.

