Update: Evacuation warning lifted after Newell Fire breaks out in east American Canyon

Editor's note: This public safety story can be viewed free of charge.
Updated at 8:52 p.m. — Authorities lifted an evacuation warning for an American Canyon neighborhood Monday night, more than two hours after a wildfire broke out on open lands at the eastern edge of the city in south Napa County. Cal Fire later announced that fire crews had stopped the blaze’s forward progress.
The Newell Fire erupted shortly after 6 p.m. in the Newell Preserve, off Newell Drive behind American Canyon High School, and spread to 150 acres by 7:21 p.m., according to Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa unit.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
As of 8:35 p.m., the fire was 50% contained and its forward progress had been stopped, Cal Fire spokesperson Tyree Zander said.
The cause of the blaze was not immediately known.
Less than an hour after the fire began, the Napa County Office of Emergency Services issued an evacuation order for the Via Bellagio neighborhood in south American Canyon east of Highway 29. The warning, which was not an order to evacuate, was withdrawn just before 8:15 p.m. in a Nixle alert from the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.
The California Highway Patrol closed American Canyon Road from Interstate 80 west to Highway 29 during the fire, according to Laura Provencher, spokesperson for the American Canyon Fire Protection District. Numerous fire departments sent vehicles and personnel to the scene, she said.
Despite the end of the evacuation warning, American Canyon Road remained closed to traffic as of 8:25 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office. Cal Fire advised drivers in the area to use caution and give way to any emergency vehicles.
The fire in American Canyon began during a red flag warning the National Weather Service had issued for parts of Napa and other Bay Area counties, mainly higher-elevation areas, due to strong winds, low humidity and vegetation left dry by the California drought. The weather warning began Sunday night and remains in force until 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
A recent event seemed like a seismic shock to old-timers in the west Vine Hill Drive neighborhood of the city of Napa — two homes there each s…
A new Napa Valley Distillery cocktail bar and tasting room is headed to downtown Napa.
Napa County may see a relatively high number of new housing units from California's new single-family zoning law
California's new single-family zoning law could bring a relatively high number of new units to Napa compared to other parts of California, acc…
Soscol Square drive-thru proposal heads to Napa City Council following appeal over greenhouse gas emissions
One more drive-thru in the city of Napa is one too many, an environmental group is saying.
One of Napa’s longtime bed and breakfast inns has pulled back the curtain on a 20-month, multi-million dollar renovation.
Micro-wineries would basically be wine tasting rooms without large, expensive wineries. Farmers who grow grapes and make wine on a small scale…
According to a Napa city planning department application, a Wingstop restaurant could be coming to Napa.
Futuristic fortresses, underground operations and everything in between seem to have a place in Napa Valley, whether they sit highway-side or …
Bounty Hunter won't be moving to a planned building at First and Main Street that's gone unconstructed for four years. But the new building pr…
Fairwinds Estate Winery says one of its insurers sold it a useless insurance policy shortly before the winery was destroyed by the 2020 Glass Fire.
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com