Update: Evacuation warning lifted after Newell Fire breaks out in east American Canyon

Editor's note: This public safety story can be viewed free of charge.

Updated at 8:52 p.m. — Authorities lifted an evacuation warning for an American Canyon neighborhood Monday night, more than two hours after a wildfire broke out on open lands at the eastern edge of the city in south Napa County. Cal Fire later announced that fire crews had stopped the blaze’s forward progress.

The Newell Fire erupted shortly after 6 p.m. in the Newell Preserve, off Newell Drive behind American Canyon High School, and spread to 150 acres by 7:21 p.m., according to Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa unit.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

As of 8:35 p.m., the fire was 50% contained and its forward progress had been stopped, Cal Fire spokesperson Tyree Zander said.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately known.

Less than an hour after the fire began, the Napa County Office of Emergency Services issued an evacuation order for the Via Bellagio neighborhood in south American Canyon east of Highway 29. The warning, which was not an order to evacuate, was withdrawn just before 8:15 p.m. in a Nixle alert from the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.