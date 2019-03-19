A tanker truck carrying propane overturned on Highway 128 in Knights Valley Tuesday morning, prompting evacuations within a one-mile radius and closing down the highway.
The evacuations were lifted shortly after 3 p.m., and the highway reopened an hour later, law enforcement reported.
Highway 128 was closed between Traverso Lane in Napa County and Spencer Lane in Sonoma County while a HAZMAT team began to deal with the liquid propane threat.
The tanker overturned at 10:30 a.m. about 100 yards from Foss Hill Road in Sonoma County, according to the CHP's website. The site is in a lightly populated area about four miles west of Tubbs Lane.
No one was reported injured, officials said.
According to Calistoga Fire Chief Steve Campbell, the truck was probably carrying about 1,400 gallons of propane, which, when punctured, would turn into about 3,000 gallons of vapor. A HAZMAT team would have to remove the remaining propane in the tank, which takes a long time, he said.
Tom and Kerry Eddy, who own the Tom Eddy Winery at 3870 Highway 128, said they heard a thud and crash like scraping metal at about 10:30 Tuesday morning.
At about 11:30 a.m., a sheriff came and told them to evacuate due to the accident about half a mile away.
The Napa County Fairgrounds in Calistoga was set up as an evacuation center in case one was needed. There were no evacuees there as of mid-day.
Cynthia Sweeney, editor of The Weekly Calistogan, contributed to this story.