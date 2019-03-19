Evacuations lifted after propane tanker overturns on Highway 128 near Calistoga
A tanker truck carrying propane overturned on Highway 128 in Knights Valley Tuesday morning, prompting evacuations within a one-mile radius and closing down the highway.
The evacuations were lifted shortly after 3 p.m., and the highway reopened an hour later, law enforcement reported.
Highway 128 was closed between Traverso Lane in Napa County and Spencer Lane in Sonoma County while a hazmat team began to deal with the liquid propane threat.
The tanker overturned at 10:30 a.m. about 100 yards from Foss Hill Road in Sonoma County, according to the CHP’s website. The site is in a lightly populated area about four miles west of Tubbs Lane.
No one was reported injured, officials said.
According to Calistoga Fire Chief Steve Campbell, the truck was probably carrying about 1,400 gallons of propane, which, when punctured, would turn into about 3,000 gallons of vapor. A hazmat team would have to remove the remaining propane in the tank, which takes a long time, he said.
Tom and Kerry Eddy, who own the Tom Eddy Winery at 3870 Highway 128, said they heard a thud and crash like scraping metal at about 10:30 Tuesday morning.
At about 11:30 a.m., a sheriff came and told them to evacuate due to the accident about half a mile away.
The Napa County Fairgrounds in Calistoga was set up as an evacuation center in case one was needed. There were no evacuees there as of mid-day.
Napa Police: Man subdued after throwing bottle shards at cars
Napa Police officers fired a beanbag round Tuesday afternoon at a man after he threw broken glass bottles at passing vehicles, the department announced.
At least six officers responded to a call at 3:46 p.m. that the man, whose name was not immediately available, was breaking bottles and hurling the shards toward motorists, according to Sgt. Scott Holliday. When officers approached the suspect, he ran into the backyard of a home in the 2400 block of Main Street near Central Avenue, Holliday said.
Officers then used a “less lethal projectile device,” which Holliday described as a beanbag round, on the man before detaining him. No firearm or knife was found on the suspect, Holliday said.
It was not immediately known what allegations the subject would face, as his name was not listed in the Napa County jail’s online log as of 5:15 p.m.
Main Street was closed from Central Avenue to a point 50 yards south of where the man was arrested, according to Holliday.
No gunshots were fired during the incident, and there was no threat to people in the neighborhood, Napa Police announced in a posting on its Facebook page.