The nine families evacuated due to Monday's grass fire near Lake Berryessa can return to their homes, Napa County's Office of Emergency Services reported Tuesday afternoon.
Also, Highway 128 remains closed to the public between Wragg Canyon Rd and Markley Cove, but that residents can use it.
This 4 p.m. report came on a day when Cal Fire reported making great progress in containing Napa County's largest wildfire so far in the 2019 fire season.
Cal Fire said Tuesday morning that the grass fire that broke out Monday afternoon had burned 64 acres and was 65 percent contained.
Evacuations had been ordered on the south side of Highway 128 between the 6500 and 7000 blocks, fire authorities said.
Fire crews were aided Monday night by cool temperatures and high humidity, Cal Fire reported.
Cal Fire said 10 engines and 149 personnel were on site as of Tuesday morning.
Assisting in the firefighting were Napa County Fire and the Winters Fire Department.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No structures were damaged.