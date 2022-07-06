Update: Final 14 blacked-out PG&E customers to get power back overnight after Napa crash topples pole

Updated at 4:48 p.m. Wednesday — More than 1,400 Pacific Gas & Electric Co. customers lost power Wednesday afternoon after a pickup truck struck a utility pole, but all but a handful were reconnected by the late afternoon, the utility reported.

The wreck occurred at about 1:15 p.m. in the 3000 block of Jefferson Street, when a northbound Dodge Ram left the roadway before striking the power pole, according to Napa Police Sgt. Brett Muratori. Jefferson Street was closed in both directions between Pueblo Avenue and Sheridan Drive.

PG&E’s online outage map indicated a loss of electricity in neighborhoods up Jefferson Street from Lincoln Avenue north to the Rexford Mobile Estates park, west to Sacramento Street, and east to Brown Street. About 600 of the utility’s customers had their electricity restored shortly after the wreck, with 850 others going back online by 4 p.m., according to PG&E spokesperson Deanna Contreras.

The final 14 customers without power were expected to be reconnected by 4:30 a.m. Thursday while PG&E replaced the damaged pole, a wooden installation with metal riser where power lines transition from overhead to underground, Contreras said.

Drug or alcohol intoxication are not believed to be factors in the crash, according to Muratori, who said the cause remained under investigation.