Update: Fire destroys house and outbuildings on Cuttings Wharf Road in south Napa

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An intense fire on Cuttings Wharf Road destroyed a single-family house and at least three outbuildings, some of them containing vehicles, Cal Fire reported Thursday afternoon.

The fire was fought by Cal Fire, Napa County Fire and other departments in Napa and Sonoma counties, said Will Powers, PIO for Cal Fire in Napa County.

A total of 19 engines and other apparatus, including eight water tenders, were committed to the fire, which was called in at 12:30 p.m. The fire, located on the 3200 block of Cuttings Wharf, was under control within an hour, Powers said.

Water tenders were needed since there are no hydrants in the area, Powers said.

The residential fire also burned a small area of vegetation. Power said he didn't know if any nearby residences had to be evacuated.

The cause of the fire, which sent a large plume of dark gray smoke into the sky, is under investigation, Powers said.