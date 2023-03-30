Updated at 9:26 p.m. Thursday — A fire destroyed an outbuilding at a winery east of Yountville on Thursday night, but was contained without damage to other structures, authorities said.

Cal Fire/Napa County Fire units responded at about 7:42 p.m. to a fire on the property of Regusci Winery at 5584 Silverado Trail, according Jason Clay, spokesperson for Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit.

Flames completely consumed a 40-by-50-foot wooden shed, destroying a car and a motorcycle inside, according to Clay. However, firefighters were able to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to other winery structures.

No injuries were reported to firefighters or others at the scene.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.