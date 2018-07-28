Updated at 8:17 p.m. — Three homes were believed to be destroyed and 80 others were evacuated after the outbreak of a wildfire late Saturday afternoon, according to Napa County authorities.
Authorities ordered a mandatory evacuation of the Berryessa Highlands at Steele Canyon Road from Rimrock to Headlands drives after the Steele Fire was reported at 4:30 p.m.
Cal Fire reports Pleasure Cove also was being evacuated for the fire, had spread to 75 acres of brush and grasses in rural northern Napa County as of 6:30 p.m. The agency website said the blaze originated off Arroyo Grande Drive and Steele Canyon Road.
The destroyed homes were among 15 structures that were damaged in the fire’s early hours, according to Napa County’s assistant county executive officer, Mary Booher.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known. Firefighters from Cal Fire and Napa County Fire, along with resources from Yolo and Solano counties, the Napa County Sheriff's Office and the California Highway Patrol, were battling the fire, including with air tankers.
Evacuees needing shelter were instructed to go to the CrossWalk Community Church, at 2590 First St. in Napa. The church has served as an emergency shelter during past crises such as the South Napa earthquake in August 2014 and the North Bay firestorms of last October.
There was no containment as of Saturday evening, and the blaze was spreading at about 3 mph, according to a Cal Fire spokesperson at the St. Helena station. At the time of the outbreak, the temperature was 92 degrees, with 20 percent humidity and a 17 mph wind from the southwest, the agency reported.
Steele Canyon Road, which connects Highways 121 and 128 to the Berryessa Highlands, has been closed at Capell Valley Road and also at Steele Canyon Resort, the Sheriff's Office reported. Wragg Canyon Road also was closed at Highway 128 shortly before 7:45 p.m., according to the CHP's online incident log.
In the Lake Berryessa area, Markley Cove Resort remained open early Saturday evening, an employee said.
With reports from Register online editor Samie Hartley and Bay City News Service.