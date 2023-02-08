Updated at 4 p.m. Wednesday — A powerful fire that erupted late Wednesday morning gutted a house in Napa and led police to close off the nearby Silverado Trail for several hours.

The blaze was reported in the 1500 block of Silverado shortly before 11:40 a.m., quickly drawing numerous Napa Fire crews to a home where flames shot from the roof, windows and wooden siding. A column of dark smoke rose from the home and became visible from much of the city, including the downtown area and Soscol Avenue.

Police shut down Silverado between Lincoln Avenue and Highland Drive, issuing a Nixle alert asking drivers to avoid the area for several hours. The road reopened at 4 p.m.

No injuries were immediately reported, according to Napa Police Sgt. Keri Sedgley.

Calls to Napa Fire were not immediately returned.

