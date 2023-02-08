Napa city firefighters were called to the scene of a fire that erupted late Wednesday morning, gutting a home in the 1500 block of the Silverado Trail and shutting down a stretch of the roadway for several hours.
Nick Otto, Register
A firefighter worked to extinguish a structure fire that broke before noon Wednesday inside a home in the 1500 block of the Silverado Trail.
Nick Otto, Register
A Napa Fire chaplain, second from right, spoke with the owners of a house that was destroyed in a fire as friends and family looked on Wednesday afternoon.
Nick Otto, Register
Lori Piombo, center, is consoled by someone as her husband, Guy, right, looks on while a fire destroys their home on the Silverado Trail in Napa on Wednesday. No one was in the house at the time of the fire.
Nick Otto, Register
Firefighters worked to extinguish a structure fire that broke out inside a home on the Silverado Trail in Napa shortly before 11:40 a.m. Wednesday.
The blaze was reported in the 1500 block of Silverado shortly before 11:40 a.m., quickly drawing numerous Napa Fire crews to a home where flames shot from the roof, windows and wooden siding. A column of dark smoke rose from the home and became visible from much of the city, including the downtown area and Soscol Avenue.
Police shut down Silverado between Lincoln Avenue and Highland Drive, issuing a Nixle alert asking drivers to avoid the area for several hours. The road reopened at 4 p.m.
No injuries were immediately reported, according to Napa Police Sgt. Keri Sedgley.
Lori Piombo, center, is consoled by someone as her husband, Guy, right, looks on while a fire destroys their home on the Silverado Trail in Napa on Wednesday. No one was in the house at the time of the fire.