Update: Firefighters subdue blaze at Bronco Wine storage center in south Napa

Updated at 4:30 p.m. — A fire broke out Thursday afternoon at a Bronco Wine Co. storage and production center in south Napa, which stores more than half a million cases of wine.

Multiple agencies were called to the Bronco-owned building at 645 Devlin Road starting at 1:45 p.m., and at least 13 engines arrived from the Cal Fire/Napa County Fire, Napa city, American Canyon and Vallejo fire departments.

Black smoke rose above the two-story, 65,000-square-foot structure, and a section of Devlin was closed south of Airport Road.

The blaze was contained within an hour of the first reports, although crews were expected to remain until midnight, according to Capt. Jason Downs of Napa County Fire.

Six Bronco employees were at the building when the fire began, but no injuries were reported, according to Leah Greenbaum, emergency services officer with the Napa County Office of Emergency Services.

The Devlin Road facility typically houses between 500,000 and 600,000 cases of wine at a time, Downs said. Firefighters are working with the company to move undamaged wine stocks to a safer location because of the risk of water sprayed on the flames weakening both the cases of wine and the pallets holding them.