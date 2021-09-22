 Skip to main content
Update: Firefighters work to contain Sonoma County fire at 65 acres; no injuries or property damage reported
breaking

From the September 22 recap: Napa Valley news you may have missed today series
  • Updated
Updated at 6:35 p.m. A vegetation fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon in rural Sonoma County grew to 65 acres and sent up a smoke plume visible in Napa County to the east, but did not cause injuries or damage to buildings, Cal Fire reported.

The Fremont Fire began around 2:25 p.m. off Highway 12 between Haire Lane and Napa Road, a short distance from the Napa County border, according to Cal Fire spokesperson Tyree Zander. Flames spread in an area of open fields southeast of Nicholson Ranch, producing smoke that could be seen nearly 10 miles east in the city of Napa.

As of 6:15 p.m., the blaze was 50% contained, and there were no reports of injuries or damage to structures, Zander said. The cause remains under investigation.

Thirteen Cal Fire engines were sent to the scene, along with six engines from Sonoma County agencies and three from Marin County, according to Zander. Two helicopters and five air attack planes also joined in the firefighting effort.

No evacuation order was issued, but Napa County’s Office of Emergency Services warned of delays on Highway 12/121 — which links eastern Sonoma County to Napa County’s Carneros region — and advised drivers to avoid the area to allow emergency vehicles to pass through unimpeded.

Ever wonder what it means for a wildfire to be contained or controlled? If a fire that's burning is 85% contained, that doesn't mean the fire is almost out.

Napa's Burning Problem: A Napa Valley Register series taking an in-depth look at Napa County's vulnerability to wildfires

The Napa Valley Register takes an in-depth look at Napa County's vulnerability to wildfires in this four-part series.

