Update: First Napa county resident to die from coronavirus was Santa Rosa police detective

The announcement of the patient’s death came on the same day Napa County’s number of reported infections reached 15, after a person living in the unincorporated county near the city of Napa tested positive for the coronavirus.

Since the first Napa County cases were reported on March 22, every jurisdiction except Yountville has recorded one, the county said. The tally as of mid-day Tuesday: city of Napa, 9; unincorporated Napa County, 3; and one each in American Canyon, Calistoga and St. Helena.

The county had previously listed two patients in St. Helena, but Rattigan said it turns out only one lived inside the city. The other was near city limits but not inside, so the person is now counted as in the unincorporated part of the county.

As of Tuesday morning, California has reported 7,477 residents testing positive for the virus with more than 130 dying from the disease, according to Johns Hopkins University’s Coronavirus Resource Center.

Updated testing data from Napa County is available at countyofnapa.org/2776/COVID-19-Testing.