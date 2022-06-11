Update: First Street bridge over Napa River reopens after fire

REGISTER STAFF
A fire broke out within the First Street bridge Saturday, shutting down traffic on the downtown span for much of the afternoon, Napa Fire reported. Updated at 5:16 p.m. Saturday —
At 1:08 p.m., firefighters were called to the bridge linking Soscol Avenue to Main Street after reports of smoke coming from within the span, according to Capt. Brian Davis.
Fire crews arrived at the bridge and contained the fire by about 3 p.m., but the span remained closed to traffic until 4:15 p.m., Davis said. Napa Police issued a Nixle alert during the incident asking motorists to avoid Soscol Avenue and First Street while firefighting was in progress.
No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remained under investigation early Saturday evening.
Photos: Napa's Snow Elementary School students make films
A screen capture from "Ghost Girl," a film made by fifth-graders at Snow Elementary School in Napa.
A screen capture from "The Walking Ghost," a film made by fifth-graders at Snow Elementary School in Napa. This film tied for first place for Best Elementary Films at the Los Angeles Latino Film Festival.
A screen capture from "Night of the Buddha," a film made by fifth graders at Snow Elementary School in Napa.
The student films included every detail, from start to finish.
The student films included every detail, from start to finish.
The student films included every detail, from start to finish.
These Snow Elementary School fifth-graders learned how to make a film, from start to finish. The movies debuted at the school's first film festival.
These Snow Snow fifth graders learned how to make a film, from start to finish.
These Snow Snow fifth graders spent the past year learning how to make a film.
These Snow Elementary fifth-graders demonstrate some of the professional filmmaking equipment they got to use this past year.
The students learned how to use professional equipment to make their films.
The student films included every detail, from start to finish.
Photos: Napa stylist seeks justice for murdered mother
Janet Luxford with two of her three children, Marie and Kristerfer.
Authorities in Bessember, Alabama found Janet Luxford's body after a man recently confessed to killing her in 2001.
Janet Luxford in an undated photo.
An undated group photo of Janet Luxford (center).
Janet Luxford in an undated photo. Authorities in Alabama say was murdered in 2001.
Marie Wilhelm holds some of the few photos she has of her mother, Janet Luxford. Luxford was murdered 21 years ago in Alabama, according to authorities.
Marie Wilhelm holds some of the few photos she has of her mother, Janet Luxford. Luxford was murdered 21 years ago in Alabama, according to authorities.
Janet Luxford had a smile "that would light up a room."
Marie Wilhelm holds some of the few photos she has of her mother, Janet Luxford, who authorities say was murdered 21 years ago in Alabama.
Janet Luxford was just 41 when authorities say she was killed in Alabama.
Marie Wilhelm (middle) with her two siblings, Kristerfer and Amanda.
The last photo taken of Janet Luxford and her three children together.
