Update: First Street bridge over Napa River reopens after fire

Updated at 5:16 p.m. Saturday — A fire broke out within the First Street bridge Saturday, shutting down traffic on the downtown span for much of the afternoon, Napa Fire reported.

At 1:08 p.m., firefighters were called to the bridge linking Soscol Avenue to Main Street after reports of smoke coming from within the span, according to Capt. Brian Davis.

Fire crews arrived at the bridge and contained the fire by about 3 p.m., but the span remained closed to traffic until 4:15 p.m., Davis said. Napa Police issued a Nixle alert during the incident asking motorists to avoid Soscol Avenue and First Street while firefighting was in progress.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remained under investigation early Saturday evening.

