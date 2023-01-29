Update: Five injured in Napa crash, juvenile driver detained, police say

Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
The collision occurred at 6:10 p.m. at South Jefferson Street and West Imola Avenue, and involved a Honda sedan and Lexus SUV, according to police Sgt. Brian Donahue. Five people in the Honda suffered various non-life-threatening injuries, he said.
A juvenile occupant was taken to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center to be flown to another hospital by helicopter, the California Highway Patrol’s Golden Gate Air Division said in a Facebook post.
Officers arriving at the crash scene did not immediately find the driver of the Lexus, but later found and detained the driver a few blocks away about an hour later, Donahue said. Police did not identify the suspect, who was booked into the Napa County juvenile hall.