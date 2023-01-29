 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Update: Five injured in Napa crash, juvenile driver detained, police say

Updated at 10:38 p.m. Sunday — Five people were injured in a two-vehicle collision at a Napa intersection Sunday evening, and a juvenile driver was detained, according to Napa Police.

The collision occurred at 6:10 p.m. at South Jefferson Street and West Imola Avenue, and involved a Honda sedan and Lexus SUV, according to police Sgt. Brian Donahue. Five people in the Honda suffered various non-life-threatening injuries, he said.

A juvenile occupant was taken to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center to be flown to another hospital by helicopter, the California Highway Patrol’s Golden Gate Air Division said in a Facebook post.

Officers arriving at the crash scene did not immediately find the driver of the Lexus, but later found and detained the driver a few blocks away about an hour later, Donahue said. Police did not identify the suspect, who was booked into the Napa County juvenile hall.

After the collision, police closed West Imola Avenue’s westbound lanes between Hoover and Lernhart, reopening the road an hour and a half later, according to Donahue.

