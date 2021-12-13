Update: Flood watch declared for Napa, parts of Bay Area as regional rains continue

Updated at 2:35 p.m. – The National Weather Service announced a flood watch Monday for valleys and mountain areas in Napa County and other parts of the Bay Area, following heavy rains that arrived late Saturday and are expected to last into Tuesday.

The watch took effect at 1 p.m. and will stay in force until 7 p.m., as flooding caused by heavy rainfall continues to be possible. Affected areas include valley, mountain and coastal areas of the North Bay, including the city of Napa.

High runoff may cause flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and low-lying areas, and creeks and streams may rise from their banks, according to the weather service. Storm drains may become blocked by debris, and street flooding is possible.

The weather service reported a weather pattern through the Bay Area with potential to produce renewed bouts of strong rain through the afternoon and the early evening.

Earlier Monday, streams and creeks rose around the Bay Area through the morning as an atmospheric river continued to drench the region.

Several streams and creeks in the North Bay rose significantly, including Napa Creek, Corte Madera Creek and Santa Rosa Creek, the weather service said on social media.

Locations across Napa County already have received significant soakings from the Northern California storm pattern, as the city of Napa and other locales received 3 inches of rain or more through Sunday and into Monday morning.

As of 10:23 a.m., the city of Napa’s corporation yard had received 3.55 inches overall, including 3.11 inches in the previous 24 hours, according to OneRain.

Other local precipitation totals included 5.95 inches at Mount Veeder, 3.78 inches on the Napa River at Yountville Cross Road, 2.64 inches on Sulphur Creek at Pope Street in St. Helena, 2.25 inches on the Napa River at Dunaweal Lane on the Napa River near Calistoga, and 3.64 inches in Angwin.

With reports from Register reporter Howard Yune and Bay City News Service.