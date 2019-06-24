Updated at 5:23 p.m. — Flosden Road in American Canyon was shut down for 14 hours after a vehicle crashed into a power pole early Monday morning, knocking out power in the area, police reported.
The crash occurred at about 2 a.m., forcing the closing of the road between Via Bellagio and the city limits. Flosden Road. The Napa County Sheriff's Office announced the reopening of Flosden in a Nixle alert shortly before 5 p.m.
No one was injured in the crash, police said.
Pacific Gas & Electric, which sent crews to repair the lines and pole, said 665 customers lost power, but added that all customers were to be reconnected by 3 p.m..