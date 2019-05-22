The Pacific Gas & Electric Company has secured a gas leak at Pinewood and Carmel Drives in west Napa, the utility says.
PG&E was notified of the leak just before 10 a.m. and determined a construction crew had hit a two-inch plastic main near the intersection of Carmel and Austin Way with a backhoe, according to utility spokesperson Deanna Contreras.
Residents in the immediate area were asked to shelter in place, and Austin Way at Atherton Circle and parts of Carmel were closed, according to city alerts sent on Nixle and social media shortly before 11 a.m. The Napa Fire Department responded.
Three customers are without gas and it will not be restored until PG&E finishes repairs to the line, she said before noon. PG&E is unsure when that will be, she said.
PG&E reminds people to call 811 before digging to ensure that lines are marked. State law requires contractors to do this before digging.
The investigation is still early, but PG&E believes 811 was not called in this case because underground lines were not marked, Contreras said.