Update: Glass Fire containment reaches 90%; warmer weather to return to Napa County this week

Updated at 9:14 a.m. — Some firefighting personnel are being released from the Glass Fire in Napa and Sonoma counties as containment reached 90 percent Sunday morning, Cal Fire announced.
Personnel assigned to the fire stood at more than 1,200 Sunday and more than 2,000 structures remain threatened.
The fire has burned 67,484 acres and destroyed more than 600 single-family homes between the two counties since it broke out before sunrise Sept. 27, near the Deer Park area Upvalley.
No injuries or deaths have been reported, but various Upvalley winery and vineyard properties have been destroyed or damaged by the fire, including at Chateau Boswell, Castello di Amorosa, Burgess Cellars and Fairwinds Estate Winery.
“There has been smoldering heavy fuels and minimal activity over the entire Glass Fire area,” Cal Fire said in a news release. “As residents are allowed to return to their homes, please drive carefully as emergency personnel are still working throughout the fire area. The demobilization of resources continues, resources are anticipated to be released based on the current fire and weather situation.”
Crews expect to have the fire fully contained Oct. 20, Cal Fire said.
Across California on Saturday, cool weather and light drizzle in some places provided relief for firefighters working to increase containment of numerous wildfires, but the forecast for dry and warming conditions starting on Sunday – including Napa Valley temperatures expected to reach the 90s by midweek – signaled that the state’s lethal fire season is far from over.
Several of the wildfires were over 95% contained, but full containment likely won’t be reached without rain, Cal Fire said. But the prospect of significant weekend rain was fading, and the National Weather Service said a high-pressure system is expected to grow starting Sunday, bringing dry, warm conditions, with potential winds, through the week.
The forecast led Cal Fire to remind residents that the state historically experiences some of the most devastating wildfires in September and October. “Do not let your guard down!” the department urged Saturday.
In Napa, the weather service is forecasting high temperatures to cross the 90-degree mark Tuesday and remain there through Friday, with a peak of 96 on Thursday.
Offshore winds are expected to be mostly light during the week, but moderate and gusty northerly winds are possible at times in the Bay Area hills, including in the North and East Bay on Wednesday night and Thursday, the weather service said in a statement on its website. Those dry offshore winds may result in critical fire weather conditions.
More than 8,400 California wildfires have scorched well over 4 million acres since the beginning of the year. There have been 31 fatalities and more than 9,200 structures have been destroyed.
Most of the loss has occurred since a mid-August blitz of lightning-ignited fires in northern and central sections of the state amid withering dry heat. Several large fires have burned in Southern California.
That toll includes the effects of the Hennessey Fire, which was sparked by lightning Aug. 17 and eventually consumed woodlands comprising nearly a third of Napa County's land area. Five people died in the fire, including three at a home on Highway 128, and numerous homes were destroyed at the Spanish Flat and Berryessa Highlands communities near Lake Berryessa.
With reports from Bay City News Service, The Associated Press and Register reporter Howard Yune.
