Update: Glass Fire containment reaches 90%; warmer weather to return to Napa County this week

Several of the wildfires were over 95% contained, but full containment likely won’t be reached without rain, Cal Fire said. But the prospect of significant weekend rain was fading, and the National Weather Service said a high-pressure system is expected to grow starting Sunday, bringing dry, warm conditions, with potential winds, through the week.

The forecast led Cal Fire to remind residents that the state historically experiences some of the most devastating wildfires in September and October. “Do not let your guard down!” the department urged Saturday.

In Napa, the weather service is forecasting high temperatures to cross the 90-degree mark Tuesday and remain there through Friday, with a peak of 96 on Thursday.

Offshore winds are expected to be mostly light during the week, but moderate and gusty northerly winds are possible at times in the Bay Area hills, including in the North and East Bay on Wednesday night and Thursday, the weather service said in a statement on its website. Those dry offshore winds may result in critical fire weather conditions.

More than 8,400 California wildfires have scorched well over 4 million acres since the beginning of the year. There have been 31 fatalities and more than 9,200 structures have been destroyed.