Update: Glass Fire containment reaches 92%; warmer weather to return to Napa County this week

Across California on Saturday, cool weather and light drizzle in some places provided relief for firefighters working to increase containment of numerous wildfires, but the forecast for dry and warming conditions starting on Sunday – including Napa Valley temperatures expected to reach the 90s by midweek – signaled that the state’s lethal fire season is far from over.

Several of the wildfires were over 95% contained, but full containment likely won’t be reached without rain, Cal Fire said. But the prospect of significant weekend rain was fading, and the National Weather Service said a high-pressure system is expected to grow starting Sunday, bringing dry, warm conditions, with potential winds, through the week.

The forecast led Cal Fire to remind residents that the state historically experiences some of the most devastating wildfires in September and October. “Do not let your guard down!” the department urged Saturday.

In Napa, the weather service is forecasting high temperatures to cross the 90-degree mark Tuesday and remain there through Friday, with a peak of 96 on Thursday.