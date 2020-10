Update: Glass Fire grows to more than 62,000 acres; no structural damage overnight

The Glass Fire had reached 10 percent containment as of Saturday morning, according to a Cal Fire report, up from six percent early Friday.

The fire had grown more than 2,000 acres to 62,360 acres as of Saturday morning. Just more than 1,000 acres had burned between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Friday, destroying in that 12 hour span an 123 additional structures in Napa County – 20 of them homes. Reports Saturday morning indicated no additional structural damage had been sustained overnight despite “active fire behavior” due to higher than average nighttime temperatures and low humidity.

Evacuation orders remained in effect Saturday morning for the cities of Calistoga and Angwin. An evacuation order remains in effect for a western swath of St. Helena; the remainder of the city is still under evacuation warning.