Updated at 5:20 p.m. — A growing vegetation fire Sunday afternoon has triggered evacuation advisories for homes on the east side of American Canyon, according to authorities.
Residents are advised to leave the area east of Donaldson Way and north of Granite Springs, including Newell Drive, Sagebrush Lane and Sorrento Lane, and Farentino and Servini courts because of the 300-acre fire, according to fire officials.
An evacuation center has opened at the community gymnasium at 100 Benton Way, according to American Canyon Fire Chief Glen Weeks.
Flames and smoke were reported at about 3:10 p.m. on hilly grasslands off the 2300 block of American Canyon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. Weeks said the blaze had spread to about 300 acres by 5:20 p.m., and the resulting smoke plume was visible from the city of Napa about 10 miles north. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
At 3:30 p.m., American Canyon Fire closed American Canyon Road east to Interstate 80, which passes through a small notch of south Napa County.
Cal Fire personnel from Napa County were notified of the fire, along with the Vallejo and Solano County fire departments, according to the CHP.